Hapag-Lloyd Orders 24 Dual-Fuel Containerships for $4 Billion

German liner Hapag-Lloyd has inked contracts with two prominent Chinese shipyards for 24 new state-of-the-art containerships valued at around US $4 billion

The ambitious order includes 12 vessels from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, each with a 16,800 TEU capacity, and 12 from New Times Shipbuilding Company Ltd., each with a 9,200 TEU capacity.

Aligning with Hapag-Lloyd’s Strategy 2030, the newbuilds will be equipped with high-pressure liquefied gas dual-fuel engines that can operate on biomethane, which offers up to 95% reduction in CO2e emissions over conventional engines.

The vessels will also be ammonia-ready, marking another step towards Hapag-Lloyd’s ambitious carbon neutrality goals.

“Operating a fleet of more efficient vessels will enhance our competitive position, allowing us to offer a high-quality global product,” commented CEO Rolf Habben Jansen.

With delivery set for between 2027 and 2029, the 24 new vessels collectively offer 312,000 TEU of capacity and will replace older ships nearing the end of their service life.

With $3 billion in long-term financing already secured, this major fleet overhaul, alongside recent retrofits of five vessels to methanol propulsion, reflects Hapag-Lloyd’s multi-fuel vision for shipping and its commitment to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree target. By 2030, the company aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by one-third from 2022 levels, setting its sights on net-zero by 2045.

The order from Hapag-Lloyd comes as it set to launch the Gemini Cooperation with Maersk in February. The alliance will implement a hub-and-spoke strategy across seven trade lanes, aiming for a 90% service reliability rate—a significant improvement over the current industry average of 53%.