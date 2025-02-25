gCaptain-logo
Courbet shock test

Courbet shock test. Photo courtesy Marine Nationale

Watch: French Navy Conducts First Shock Test on Combat Ship in 30 Years

Mike Schuler
February 25, 2025

The French Navy has conducted a rare shock test on the La Fayette-class frigate Courbet off the coast of Toulon, France.

The test, part of the POLARIS initiative launched in 2021, took place on January 25 and aimed to evaluate the vessel’s resilience during explosive conditions, reflecting the navy’s increased focus on high-intensity combat preparation.

The test follows a December 2024 exercise where the French Navy fired a F21 heavy torpedo fire from a nuclear attack submarine at the former Premier Maître L’Her frigate, sinking it.

“The intensification of combat preparation of crews is explained by the hardening of the geopolitical context, as well as by the uncertainty it generates,” the French Navy said in statement.

Courbet shock test
Courbet shock test on January 25, 2025. Photo courtesy Marine Nationale

La Fayette-class frigates serve as versatile combat vessels, primarily designed for preserving national interests in overseas maritime areas and crisis resolution beyond European waters. Their capabilities include intervention force support, commercial traffic protection, and special operations.

The last similar test was conducted in 1995, when a 250-kilogram TNT charge was detonated 40 meters deep and 30 meters from a La Fayette frigate.

Shock Test Video:

