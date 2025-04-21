gCaptain-logo
A drone view shows port of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri/File Photo

First Wheat Shipment Since Assad’s Ouster Arrives In Syria’s Latakia

Reuters
April 20, 2025
CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) – A ship carrying wheat has arrived in Syria’s Latakia port, the first delivery of its kind since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebels in December, the government said on Sunday.

Officials of the new Islamist-led government say that while imports of wheat and other basics are not subject to U.S. and U.N. sanctions, challenges in securing financing for trade deals have deterred global suppliers from selling to Syria. 

The Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Borders said in a statement that the ship carried 6,600 tonnes of wheat. It did not identify the nationality or destination of the boat, but one regional commodity trader told Reuters it was from Russia.

Read Also: Second Sanctioned Tanker Offloads Russian Arctic Crude Oil in Syria

“A step that is considered a clear indication of the start of a new phase of economic recovery in the country,” the borders authority said of the shipment, adding that it should pave the way for more arrivals of vital supplies.

Traders say Syria has this year been largely relying on overland imports from neighbors. 

Russia and Iran, both major backers of the Assad government, previously provided most of Syria’s wheat and oil products but stopped after the rebels triumphed and he fled to Moscow.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government is focused on economic recovery after 14 years of conflict.

(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha, additional reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

syria
wheat
