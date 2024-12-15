gCaptain-logo
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Ukraine Plans Grain Exports To Syria Post-Assad

Reuters
December 14, 2024
KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had instructed his government to set up supply mechanisms to deliver together with international organizations and partners food to Syria in the aftermath of the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. 

Ukraine has been one of the world’s top grain and oilseeds exporters, and has been exporting wheat and corn to Middle Eastern countries, but not to Syria.

Syria imported food from Russia during the Assad era, but Russian wheat supplies have been suspended amid the uncertainty and payment delays, Russian and Syrian sources said on Friday. 

Read Also: Satellite Imagery Shows Russian Navy Ships Anchored Off Syrian Coast

“We are ready to assist Syria in preventing a food crisis, particularly through the humanitarian program ‘Grain from Ukraine’,” Zelenskiy wrote on X. 

“I have instructed the government to establish food supply mechanisms in cooperation with international organizations and partners who can help.”

Ukraine’s exports were buffeted by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, which severely reduced shipments via the Black Sea. Ukraine has since broken a de facto sea blockade and revived exports from its southern ports of Odesa.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in KyivAdditioanl reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly in MelbourneEditing by Sandra Maler)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

black sea humanitarian corridor
grain exports
syria
Ukrainian Grain

