gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,225 members

Oil tanker Eagle S suspected of the disruption of the Finland-Estonia electrical link Estlink 2.Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finnish tugboat Ukko is seen near Oil tanker Eagle S outside the Porkkalanniemi, Kirkkonummi, on the Gulf of Finland on December 28, 2024, Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Finnish Prosecutors Consider Charges Against Officers of Tanker ‘Eagle S’ Over Baltic Cable Damage

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 13, 2025

COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) – Finnish prosecutors are considering pressing charges against three senior officers of an oil tanker suspected of damaging undersea power and telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea in December, police and the prosecutor said on Friday.

Finnish authorities suspect the Cook Islands-registered Eagle S of having broken the Estlink 2 undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia as well as four internet lines last December by dragging its anchor across the seabed.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation into the damage on Friday and said in a statement it suspected three senior officers of the Eagle S of aggravated criminal mischief and interference with telecommunications.

The head of the police investigation, Sami Liimatainen, told Reuters all three crew denied any wrongdoing.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert for sabotage after a string of outages of power cables, gas pipelines and telecoms, although subsea infrastructure is also subject to technical malfunctions and outages caused by accidents.

A lawyer for United Arab Emirates-based Caravella LLC FZ, the owner of the Eagle S, said he could not comment on behalf of the crew as he does not represent them. Reuters was unable to identify legal representatives for the crew.

The lawyer has previously said the ship’s alleged damage to undersea equipment happened outside of Finland’s territorial waters and therefore Helsinki lacked jurisdiction to intervene.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Essi LehtoEditing by Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

baltic sea
baltic sea sabotage
finland
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,225 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Strait of Hormuz tankers and a military helicopter
News

Gulf Shipping on Edge as Israel Sets Nuclear Deal Deadline

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) has issued an advisory about potential maritime security impacts in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Northern Arabian Sea after Israeli authorities reportedly...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1857
An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022
News

Most G7 Members Ready to Lower Russian Oil Price Cap Without U.S.

Most countries in the Group of Seven nations are prepared to go it alone and lower the G7 price cap on Russian oil even if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to opt out, four sources familiar with the matter said.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 355
The Hong Tai 58, a Togolese freighter, allegedly damaged a submarine cable between Taiwan and Pengzhou
News

Taiwan Jails Chinese Ship Captain for Damaging Undersea Cables

A Taiwanese court sentenced the Chinese captain of a ship to three years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February, in a case that alarmed Taiwan officials.

June 12, 2025
Total Views: 422