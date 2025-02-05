gCaptain-logo
Cruise ship Norwegian Dawn departs port near Hamilton Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (BERMUDA)

FILE PHOTO: The cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line 'Norwegian Dawn" departs the Royal Naval Dockyard July 16, 2013 near the port of Hamilton, Bermuda.

Fincantieri Confirms Order for Four Norwegian Cruise Ships

Mike Schuler
February 5, 2025

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has secured a firm order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) for four new cruise ships. The firm order follows a Letter of Intent signed in April 2024.

The contract, valued at over €2 billion, will see the construction of NCL’s largest-ever vessels, each measuring approximately 226,000 gross tons. The ships will be built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard, with deliveries scheduled for 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036.

Each ship will accommodate over 8,300 people, including crew, and feature 5,100 berths. The vessels will incorporate the latest sustainability features alongside advanced comfort and technology standards.

The order builds upon Fincantieri’s existing relationship with NCL, having previously delivered the Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. The shipbuilder is currently completing Norwegian Aqua, the first Prima Plus class vessel, with three additional vessels already in various stages of development.

In addition to the April LOI, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ordered four next-generation cruise ships—two for Regent Seven Seas Cruises and two for Oceania Cruises. The Regent Seven Seas vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2029, will have a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and accommodate approximately 850 passengers. The Oceania Cruises vessels, set for delivery in 2027 and 2028, will have a gross tonnage of 86,000 tons and accommodate around 1,450 passengers.

cruise shipbuilding
cruise ships
fincantieri
Norwegian Cruise Line

