F/A-18 Super Hornet Lost Overboard in Red Sea

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 2, 2022. U.S. Navy Photo

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 28, 2025

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike Group reported the loss of an F/A-18E Super Hornet and tow tractor during a routine operation in the Red Sea on April 28, 2025.

According to naval officials in Manama, Bahrain, the incident occurred during a hangar bay operation when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. Quick action by sailors involved in the towing operation allowed them to clear the area before both the aircraft and tow tractor went overboard.

One sailor sustained minor injuries in the incident. Naval authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which includes nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 1, three guided-missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 28, and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), remains fully mission capable despite the loss.

The incident comes during an extended deployment for the carrier. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth extended the Truman’s Middle East deployment in March 2025. The carrier has been operating continuously since departing Naval Station Norfolk in September 2024.

This is not the first incident involving the Truman during its current deployment. In February, the carrier sustained damage to its starboard quarter following a collision with the Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Besiktas-M near Port Said, Egypt. That incident resulted in damage to storage rooms, maintenance space, line handling space, and the fantail, though aircraft elevator three remained operational.

The Truman is currently engaged in Operation Rough Rider, a U.S. Central Command campaign targeting Houthi forces in Yemen. The operation, which began on March 15, 2025, aims to restore freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region. Working alongside the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, the Truman has been part of operations that have struck over 800 targets.

Naval officials have not released details about potential recovery operations for the lost aircraft and equipment, citing operational security concerns.

The USS Harry S. Truman is commanded by Captain Christopher Hill, having assumed command after Captain Dave Snowden’s removal following the collision. 

The F/A-18E Super Hornet is manufactured by Boeing and costs approximately $60 million per aircraft.

U.S. Navy
