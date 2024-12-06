gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,945 members that receive our newsletter.

smoke pollution coming from a container ship

Photo: BNMK 0819/Shutterstock

EU Containership Emissions Stagnate Despite Industry Claims of Progress

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 6, 2024

European containerships are showing no improvement in pollution levels per container compared to six years ago, according to a new report from Transport & Environment (T&E).

Despite industry assertions of increased efficiency, the slight decrease in emissions observed in 2023 appears to be primarily attributed to reduced trade volumes rather than genuine environmental improvements.

The T&E-commissioned study reveals that fuel prices have minimal impact on vessel speeds, which are crucial for operational efficiency. While shipping companies tend to invest in more efficient vessel designs following periods of high oil prices, this hasn’t translated into slower sailing speeds or reduced emissions.

“There just aren’t enough incentives for ships to sail more efficiently,” explains Jacob Armstrong, T&E’s shipping manager. “The biggest improvements in efficiency come from sailing slower. If governments put in place measures that promote real improvements in efficiency, they can slash emissions overnight”.

The maritime sector is facing significant regulatory changes. The EU has recently extended its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to include maritime operations, marking the first-ever carbon pricing mechanism for the shipping industry. Additionally, the FuelEU Maritime initiative will soon introduce new regulations aimed at transitioning to lower-emission marine fuels.

This comprehensive FuelEU maritime initiative sets ambitious targets, including a dramatic reduction in shipping fuel greenhouse gas intensity from 2% in 2025 to 80% by 2050. The regulation will apply to all vessels calling at EU ports, regardless of flag or nationality, covering both voyage emissions and berthing operations.

Key measures include mandatory shore power supply implementation in major EU ports by 2030 and incentives for renewable fuels of non-biological origin. The initiative is part of the broader EU Fit for 55 package, supporting the Union’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Tags:

emissions
eu
transport & environment

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The tests are being conducted by RISE Maritime Department (former SSPA), which has also constructed a 5 x 2 meter model using advanced technology
Environment

Revolutionary Wind-Powered Car Carrier Enters Critical Testing Phase

Wallenius Marine is conducting groundbreaking wind tunnel tests in Gothenburg for what aims to be the world’s first wind-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC). The tests, featuring wind speeds...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 350
Stock image of an MSC containership
Environment

Eni and MSC Forge Landmark Partnership to Accelerate Sustainable Fuels

Energy giant Eni and global shipping leader MSC Group have signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding to advance their joint pursuit of sustainable shipping and energy transition initiatives. The collaboration...

November 26, 2024
Total Views: 733
Oceanus Aurora, a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Borealis, with Norsepower Rotor Sails™? (NPRS).
Environment

Wind Propulsion Technology Gains Momentum in Maritime Industry as Two Major Projects Advance

Wind-assisted propulsion is making substantial inroads into the gas-carrier segment with two groundbreaking projects. Norsepower and IINO LINES have successfully installed two Rotor Sails™? on the Very Large Gas Carrier...

November 21, 2024
Total Views: 1027
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,945 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.