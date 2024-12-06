EU Containership Emissions Stagnate Despite Industry Claims of Progress

European containerships are showing no improvement in pollution levels per container compared to six years ago, according to a new report from Transport & Environment (T&E).

Despite industry assertions of increased efficiency, the slight decrease in emissions observed in 2023 appears to be primarily attributed to reduced trade volumes rather than genuine environmental improvements.

The T&E-commissioned study reveals that fuel prices have minimal impact on vessel speeds, which are crucial for operational efficiency. While shipping companies tend to invest in more efficient vessel designs following periods of high oil prices, this hasn’t translated into slower sailing speeds or reduced emissions.

“There just aren’t enough incentives for ships to sail more efficiently,” explains Jacob Armstrong, T&E’s shipping manager. “The biggest improvements in efficiency come from sailing slower. If governments put in place measures that promote real improvements in efficiency, they can slash emissions overnight”.

The maritime sector is facing significant regulatory changes. The EU has recently extended its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to include maritime operations, marking the first-ever carbon pricing mechanism for the shipping industry. Additionally, the FuelEU Maritime initiative will soon introduce new regulations aimed at transitioning to lower-emission marine fuels.

This comprehensive FuelEU maritime initiative sets ambitious targets, including a dramatic reduction in shipping fuel greenhouse gas intensity from 2% in 2025 to 80% by 2050. The regulation will apply to all vessels calling at EU ports, regardless of flag or nationality, covering both voyage emissions and berthing operations.

Key measures include mandatory shore power supply implementation in major EU ports by 2030 and incentives for renewable fuels of non-biological origin. The initiative is part of the broader EU Fit for 55 package, supporting the Union’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.