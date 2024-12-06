Photos: USS Zumwalt Undocking Marks Major Milestone in Navy’s Push for Hypersonic Weapons

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has successfully undocked the USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), marking a crucial step in the destroyer’s modernization program that includes the Navy’s first integration of advanced hypersonic weapons on its fleet.
The vessel, which arrived at the Pascagoula shipyard in August 2023, underwent extensive modifications, including the replacement of its original 155mm Advanced Gun Systems with new missile tubes to accommodate the sophisticated Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system.
“In partnership with the Navy we are steadfast in our commitment to complete this complex work that adds significant hypersonic capability to Zumwalt,” stated HII President and CEO Chris Kastner.
The modernization effort is part of a larger contract awarded to Lockheed Martin Corp, potentially worth up to $2 billion, for implementing hypersonic missile systems across the Zumwalt-class destroyer fleet. The CPS system represents cutting-edge technology, capable of launching highly maneuverable missiles that travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5.
The Zumwalt-class destroyers, representing the Navy’s next-generation stealth warfare capabilities, feature state-of-the-art electric propulsion systems, wave-piercing tumblehome hulls, and advanced stealth design. The class includes three vessels: USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001), and the upcoming Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002).
Industry experts anticipate these revolutionary systems to be operational by the mid-2020s, establishing America’s first sea-based hypersonic strike capability. The integration program includes comprehensive support services, with Lockheed providing launcher systems, weapon control, and integrated missile components.
