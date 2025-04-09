gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,115 members

imo headquarters

World Maritime Day is observed on the last Thursday of September each year to highlight the importance of maritime safety, security and protection of the marine environment. Photo: International Maritime Organization

U.S. Withdraws from Critical IMO Climate Meeting, Threatens Retaliation Over Emissions Pricing

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 4117
April 8, 2025

In a dramatic development at the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London, the Trump administration has announced the United States’ withdrawal from crucial maritime decarbonization negotiations taking place this week.

The US government delivered a strongly worded message to IMO delegations, explicitly rejecting any measures that would impose fees on U.S. vessels based on greenhouse gas emissions or fuel choice.

The administration further warned it would consider implementing reciprocal measures to offset any charges imposed on American ships.

“The U.S. will not be engaging in negotiations at the IMO’s 83rd Marine Environment Protection Committee,” a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed to gCaptain. “Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Orders on International Environmental Agreements and on Energy Dominance, it is the Administration’s policy to put the interests of the United States and the American people first in the development and negotiation of any international agreements.”

The IMO’s Net-Zero Framework plans to modify MARPOL Annex VI by implementing both a marine fuel standard and emissions pricing system. Delegates at this week’s MEPC meeting are expected to finalize draft legal text for the measures.

The 2023 IMO GHG Strategy aims to achieve net-zero emissions from international shipping by 2050, with emissions peaking as soon as possible, while considering national circumstances and aligning with Paris Agreement temperature goals.

In its message, the Trump administration characterized the IMO’s efforts as “an attempt to redistribute wealth under the guise of environmental protection.” The US particularly objected to the IMO’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, arguing it would “unwisely promote the use of hypothetical expensive and unproven fuels.”

The IMO’s current strategy further aims for a 40% reduction in shipping’s carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2008 levels, with 5-10% of shipping’s energy coming from zero or near-zero GHG emission sources by 2030.

If approved, these measures could become effective in 2027 following final adoption at an extraordinary MEPC session in October 2025.

Tags:

decarbonization
IMO
mepc
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,115 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

bound4blue eSails installed on the MV Atlantic Orchard. Photo courtesy bound4blue
Environment

World’s Largest Suction Sails Installed on Juice Carrier

Spain-based Bound4blue has completed the installation of the world’s largest suction sails on a specialized juice carrier, marking a new chapter in wind-assisted ship propulsion. The groundbreaking project, completed at...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 2301
smoke pollution coming from a container ship
Environment

IMO Prepares to Finalize Decarbonization Framework That Could Reshape Global Shipping

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is preparing to finalize crucial greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction measures at its upcoming Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting (MEPC 83) in London. The high-stakes meeting,...

April 2, 2025
Total Views: 1312
lng bunkering rotterdam
Environment

LNG Bunker Vessel Orders Surge as Maritime Industry Scales Up Alternative Fuel Infrastructure

Eight new LNG bunker vessel orders were placed in February 2025, expanding the global LNG bunker vessel orderbook by 50%, according to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform. The surge...

March 5, 2025
Total Views: 36