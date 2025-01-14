Dry Bulk Market Poised for 2025 Upturn, Drewry Says

The dry bulk shipping sector is heading for stronger earnings in 2025, driven by environmental regulations reshaping vessel supply and sustained commodity demand, according to maritime research firm Drewry.

Drewry’s analysis indicates that despite concerns about global economic growth, the shipping market shows remarkable resilience, particularly in coal and grain trade sectors. While Europe’s industrial activity remains subdued, the firm expects anticipated interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank could catalyze an industrial revival.

Drewry reports that China presents a mixed picture for the market. While domestic steel consumption is expected to remain weak, increased steel exports to distant markets could provide a silver lining for shipping demand. The nation’s thermal coal, grain, and bauxite imports are projected to remain robust, with high power consumption maintaining elevated coal import volumes.

The research firm highlights a significant development in global trade patterns with China’s recent approval of Brazilian sorghum imports. As the world’s largest sorghum importer, consuming approximately seven million tonnes annually, China’s move to diversify its supply chain could reshape traditional trading routes.

Drewry’s market analysis points to additional complexity in the maritime industry with the upcoming U.S. presidential transition. The potential for renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China looms large, with early 2025 potentially seeing disrupted trade flows, particularly in soybean shipments.

The firm’s research shows that vessel rerouting through the Cape of Good Hope continues to impact global shipping patterns. While Panama Canal transits are normalizing, ongoing geopolitical tensions are extending voyage durations, effectively reducing available vessel supply and supporting freight rates.

According to Drewry, the implementation of new environmental regulations, particularly the FuelEU Maritime regulation starting January 2025, is expected to fragment the charter market further. While immediate cost impacts may be minimal, compliance strategies will likely drive up regional freight costs.

Drewry projects a positive outlook for charter rates in 2025, supported by modest vessel supply growth and resilient commodity demand. Despite potential headwinds from U.S. trade policies, the impact is expected to be less severe than during the 2016-2020 period.