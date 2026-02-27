gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,062 members

FILE PHOTO: French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean sea, March 7, 2019

FILE PHOTO: French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Mediterranean sea, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

France Says ‘Ridiculous Provocation’ if Russia Behind Drone Near Charles de Gaulle Carrier

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 27, 2026

ReutersBy Gianluca Lo Nostro, John Irish, Johan Ahlander and Terje Solsvik

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday Paris had no evidence that Russia was behind an unidentified drone neutralised near the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier docked in Sweden but if that were to be the case it would be a “ridiculous provocation”.

The Swedish military on Wednesday took down a drone of unknown origin detected more than 10 km from the carrier, the French army told Reuters. The carrier group is currently on a mission in the region and docked this week in the city of Malmo.

Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday Swedish airspace had probably been violated by a drone “in connection with a Russian military ship” in Swedish territorial waters.

“If indeed, as the (Swedish) defence minister suggested, there is a potential Russian origin for this incident, the only conclusion I would draw is that this is a ridiculous provocation,” Barrot told reporters in Malmo on Friday.

The security of the French battleship was not threatened, he added.

A Swedish Navy ship observed the suspicious drone during an ongoing maritime patrol on Thursday, Sweden’s armed forces said.

Sweden initiated countermeasures to disrupt the drone, which was not recovered, and no further observations have since been made.

The incident is the latest in a flurry of drone activities in several European NATO countries that have been linked to Moscow.

Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro, John Irish in Paris, Johan Ahlander in Stockholm and Terje Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Toby Chopra

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

drones
europe
france
Maritime Security
NATO
Russian Navy

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,062 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Odesa
Maritime Security

Russian Port Hit By Ukrainian Drones Days Before Geneva Peace Talks

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Taman seaport on the Black Sea, damaging fuel tanks and port terminals just days before Russian and Ukrainian negotiators meet in Geneva for US-led peace talks.

February 15, 2026
Total Views: 2140
Military meeting with Russia and Ukraine
Maritime Security

US and Russia Reestablish Military Hotline After 3 Years of Silence

U.S. and Russia agreed to restore military-to-military communication after a 3-year freeze. The channel aims to reduce miscalculation risks in the Black Sea, Arctic, and Europe—critical for commercial shipping safety.

February 5, 2026
Total Views: 648
Stern view of the con-ro vessel BALTIC SPIRIT underway, with containers stacked on deck.
Maritime Security

Estonia Clears Russia-Bound Ship After Drug Raid

Estonian authorities released the Russia-bound Baltic Spirit early Wednesday after finding no drugs despite a helicopter-borne SWAT operation. The failed interdiction highlights resource constraints facing smaller NATO states policing Baltic shipping.

February 5, 2026
Total Views: 704