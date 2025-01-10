Disabled Tanker ‘Eventin’ Secured in Baltic Sea

The disabled tanker EVENTIN, potentially part of the so-called shadow fleet, has been brought under control after several hours adrift off the Baltic Sea coast north of Rügen, Germany.

The emergency towing vessel BREMEN FIGHTER successfully established a tow connection at around 3 p.m. on Friday, securing the 274-meter Panama-flagged tanker to prevent it from drifting further, Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said in a statement.

The Panama-flagged EVENTIN, carrying approximately 99,000 tons of oil, had been adrift since around noon on Friday due to a loss of maneuverability. While the 24-member crew remained onboard, evacuation was deemed unnecessary.

The tanker is suspected of being part of Russia’s shadow fleet of vessels used to evade Western Sanctions. According to Equasis data, the Eventin (IMO No. 9308065) has been owned by single-ship company known as LALIYA SHIPPING CORP since May 2024 and managed by Vaigai Lines Inc based in the Marshall Islands. Its ISM Manager is listed as UAE-based Wanta Shipping LLC-FZ.

AIS data from MarineTraffic.com shows it on a voyage from Ust-luga, Russia to Port Said, Egypt.

The Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (CCME) assumed operational control at the request of the Warnemünde Traffic Control Center, coordinating a multi-agency response to mitigate potential environmental and navigational hazards.

In addition to the BREMEN FIGHTER, the multi-purpose vessel ARKONA from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration joined the operation. Additional tugboats are en route to assist in stabilizing the situation, while a sensor-equipped Do 228 aircraft continues to monitor the surrounding sea area.

Specialized teams were also on standby to board the tanker if required to secure the vessel. The next operational steps, including moving the tanker to a safe location or a port of refuge, are under evaluation.

Thanks to rapid coordination of emergency towing and response assets, potential environmental catastrophe was avoided—at least for now.