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Concept illustration of the proposed Trump-class battleship USS Defiant firing missiles and laser weapons at aerial and surface threats during a naval engagement.

Official U.S. Navy concept art depicts the future USS Defiant, the lead ship in the proposed Trump-class battleship program, firing hypersonic missiles and directed-energy weapons during a notional combat scenario. Courtesy U.S. Navy.

Details of Trump’s Nuclear Battleship Emerge in New Navy Shipbuilding Blueprint

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 26
May 14, 2026

The U.S. Navy’s Fiscal Year 2027 Shipbuilding Plan is offering the clearest picture yet of the Trump administration’s new battleship program, revealing a nuclear-powered surface combatant designed around hypersonic weapons, massive electrical generation capacity, and future directed-energy systems.

Buried deep inside the Navy’s FY2027 Shipbuilding Plan is one of the first detailed public descriptions of the next-generation battleship program, identified as BBGN — short for guided missile nuclear battleship. The Navy plans to procure three of the ships across the FY2027-FY2031 defense plan.

The shipbuilding plan confirms several details that had previously only been hinted at publicly by Navy officials and the Trump administration. Most notably, the report explicitly identifies the vessel as nuclear-powered, something earlier announcements had stopped short of confirming.

According to the document, the future battleship is intended to deliver “high-volume, long-range offensive fires” while serving as a survivable forward command-and-control platform for distributed naval warfare. The Navy says the ship would feature vastly expanded power generation, advanced payload modules for hypersonic weapons, large missile magazines, electronic warfare systems, high-energy lasers, and advanced naval guns.

“The nuclear-powered Battleship is designed to provide the Fleet with a significant increase in combat power by longer endurance, higher speed, and accommodating advanced weapon systems required for modern warfare,” the report states.

The Navy argues the vessel fills a growing gap in modern naval warfare by providing the combat mass and sustained fires needed for high-end conflict against a peer adversary.

“Fires is the king of battle,” Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in the report. “Wars are won by forces that bring both capacity and killing power to the fight — this ship delivers exactly that.”

Previously released Navy concept art offers additional clues about the battleship’s intended role and capabilities. One official rendering depicts a stealthy, heavily armed surface combatant equipped with 128 Mk41 vertical launch cells, 12 Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missiles, dual 300-kilowatt laser weapons, SPY-6 radar arrays, advanced electronic warfare systems, and even a 32-megajoule railgun firing hypervelocity projectiles.

The rendering also shows a large command-and-control suite capable of embarking a fleet commander, along with a flight deck and hangar sized for V-22 Ospreys and future vertical lift aircraft. The overall design appears closer to an enlarged stealth destroyer or arsenal ship than a traditional Iowa-class battleship.

Interestingly, the earlier concept art appears to depict a conventionally powered design using gas turbines and diesel propulsion, suggesting the Navy later shifted toward nuclear propulsion as the program evolved.

The concept art aligns closely with the FY2027 shipbuilding plan’s emphasis on long-range strike warfare, distributed maritime operations, directed-energy weapons, and future growth margins for power-hungry systems.

Unlike the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer fleet, which the Navy says has reached the limits of its growth capacity, the battleship is being designed with significant future growth margins for power generation, weapons, and computing demands. The Navy also says the ship will use modular construction and distributed manufacturing techniques modeled partly on commercial shipbuilding practices and foreign shipyard production methods.

The concept builds on earlier comments from Navy and administration officials dating back to late 2025, when President Donald Trump first announced the battleship initiative as part of his broader “Golden Fleet” naval buildup plan. At the time, officials described the future vessel as a massive next-generation surface combatant intended to replace the DDG(X) concept and serve as the “most lethal surface combatant ever constructed.”

The plan does not provide cost estimates, displacement figures, crew size, or a construction timeline for the battleships, but the inclusion of the program marks one of the most dramatic shifts in U.S. naval force structure planning in decades.

The Navy’s newest Shipbuilding Plan lays out a sweeping 30-year roadmap to expand the fleet under the Trump administration’s “Golden Fleet” initiative, including a massive $65.8 billion shipbuilding request for FY2027 alone. The plan calls for 34 manned ships and five unmanned platforms next year, while the broader five-year defense plan seeks 122 manned vessels and 63 unmanned systems.

The Navy says the effort is aimed at reversing decades of stagnation as the fleet remains stuck at 291 battle force ships — well below the statutory requirement of 355.

Tags:

golden fleet
president trump
trump administration
trump battleships
u.s. shipbuilding

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