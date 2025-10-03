gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,344 members

The frigate Iver Huitfeldt sets sail from Korsør, Denmark, January 29, 2024. Photo courtesy Rune Dyrholm / The Armed Forces

The frigate Iver Huitfeldt sets sail from Korsør, Denmark, January 29, 2024. Photo courtesy Rune Dyrholm / The Armed Forces

Denmark Reports Repeated Russian Naval Provocations in its Straits

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 3, 2025
reuters logo

COPENHAGEN, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Russian warships have repeatedly sailed on collision courses, aimed weapons at Danish naval vessels and disrupted navigation systems in Denmark’s straits that connect the Baltic Sea to the North Sea, its defense intelligence service said on Friday.

Such incidents risk unintended escalation, it said.

The Baltic region remains on high alert after incidents involving undersea cables, gas pipeline outages, airspace violations and drone sightings since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which increased tensions between Moscow and the West.

Denmark, a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia, has beefed up its military budget and committed to acquiring long-range precision weapons capable of striking targets inside Russia.

RUSSIAN WARSHIPS POINT WEAPONRY AT DANISH HELICOPTERS, DANISH INTELLIGENCE SAYS

“We have seen several incidents in the Danish straits, where Danish air force helicopters and naval vessels have been targeted by tracking radars and physically pointed at with weapons from Russian warships,” Danish Defence Intelligence Service Director Thomas Ahrenkiel told a press conference.

He said Russian warships had sailed on collision courses with Danish vessels during their passage through the straits.

Ahrenkiel said a Russian warship has been anchored in Danish waters for over a week, suggesting possible interference from Moscow if Denmark tried to curb movements of Russia’s “shadow fleet” of tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports imposed over its war with Ukraine.

In May, tensions escalated in the Baltic Sea when Russia deployed a fighter jet during Estonia’s interception of a Russian-bound oil tanker suspected of being part of the shadow fleet.

The Danish straits, a busy international shipping route, see frequent movement of Russian military vessels that are typically escorted by Denmark’s navy.

Defense intelligence has also recorded Russian warships sailing through Danish straits with sonar and jamming equipment, according to Ahrenkiel. He said it was “highly probable” that they, on at least one occasion, had jammed signals and caused extensive GPS interference in Denmark.

Denmark’s intelligence service assesses that Russia is conducting hybrid warfare against Denmark and the broader West.

“Russia is using military means, including in an aggressive way, to put pressure on us without crossing the line into armed conflict in a traditional sense,” Ahrenkiel said.

Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility for hybrid attacks in Europe. President Vladimir Putin joked on Thursday that he would not fly drones over Denmark anymore and described as “nonsense” the idea that his country would potentially target a NATO member.

NO DIRECT MILITARY THREAT DESPITE INCIDENTS

Despite the incidents, defense intelligence emphasized that there was no direct military threat against Denmark.

However, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last week described recent drone incursions over Danish airports and military installations as a “hybrid attack” on the country.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said investigations into the incidents were continuing, with no conclusions yet on the identity of the perpetrator.

Hybrid threats, which include sabotage, disinformation, espionage and cyberattacks, have been flagged as increasingly aggressive by Western security agencies.

NATO has strengthened its Baltic operations in response to the drone incursions. Sweden proposed new legislation on Friday to expand maritime surveillance by its coast guard.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt Pedersen, Anna Ringstrom, Soren Jeppesen and Louise Rasmussen; editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Heinrich)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

denmark
russia
Russian Navy
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,344 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A screen shot of video showing the alleged drugs smuggling vessel off Venezuela, as shared by President Donald Trump of Truth Social on September 2, 2025.
Defense

Trump Admin Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ With Latin American Cartels

The Trump administration has determined that the US is engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with Latin American drug cartels, according to a notification to Congress, offering further legal justification for recent strikes on alleged drug-runners from Venezuela.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1503
FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Environment

Maersk Launches Massive Retrofit Program to Cut Emissions from Chartered Fleet

Maersk has embarked on an ambitious program to retrofit approximately 200 vessels in its time-chartered fleet, collaborating with 50 different shipowners to improve fuel efficiency and increase cargo capacity while...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 877
The barge as seen from the East River.
News

New York City Jail Barge to Be Scrapped, Opening Space for New Marine Terminal

A 625-foot New York City jail barge moored on the East River in the South Bronx is finally set to head to the scrappers, two years after its last prisoners disembarked. The removal will open up valuable maritime property adjacent to the city’s wholesale food and beverage distribution centers and allow for construction of a new marine terminal serving those facilities.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 3226