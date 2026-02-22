Denmark Evacuates US Submarine Crew Member In Greenlandic Waters

NUUK, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command said on Saturday it had evacuated a crew member who required urgent medical treatment from a U.S. submarine in Greenlandic waters, seven nautical miles outside of Greenland’s capital Nuuk.

The crew member has been transferred to the Greenlandic health authorities and the hospital in Nuuk, the Joint Arctic Command said in a statement.

The evacuation was carried out using the Danish Defence Seahawk helicopter, it added.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Pete McKenzie, editing by Diane Craft)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.