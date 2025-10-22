gCaptain-logo
The offshore wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard

The offshore wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard. Photo courtesy DEME

DEME Takes Delivery of Next-Generation Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Norse Wind

Mike Schuler
October 22, 2025

Belgian offshore wind contractor DEME has taken delivery of its new wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard. The vessel is designed to install the next generation of offshore wind turbines and combines advanced technology with sustainable design features.

Built by CIMC Raffles and designed by GustoMSC, Norse Wind is equipped to install turbines with rotor diameters of more than 300 meters and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons. Its 3,200-ton crane enables operation in water depths of up to 70 meters.

The construction of Norse Wind was initiated in 2023 by Havfram, the Norwegian offshore wind contractor acquired by DEME in April this year. The vessel was completed on schedule with an excellent quality and safety record. Norse Wind is already contracted for several major offshore wind projects and has a strong pipeline through 2030.

The vessel is set to commence operations in the first half of 2026, starting with recently secured offshore wind projects in Europe.

Norse Wind represents an important step in strengthening DEME’s position as a leading player in offshore wind installation,” said Even Larsen, Business Unit Director Global WTG & O&M at DEME. “This state-of-the-art vessel enables us to deliver even larger and more complex projects, further enhancing our capabilities. We also acknowledge the excellent collaboration and craftsmanship demonstrated by the CIMC Raffles team throughout construction.”

The vessel will soon be sporting the well-known ‘DEME green’ livery. Its sister vessel Norse Energi is scheduled for delivery in early 2026. Together, these vessels will play a key role in delivering some of the largest offshore wind projects in the world in the coming years.

deme
wind turbine installation vessel
