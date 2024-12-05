gCaptain-logo
offshore wind farm

FILE PHOTO: Teun van den Dries / Shutterstock

Dead Calm: Denmark Receives Zero Bids in Largest-Ever Offshore Wind Auction

Mike Schuler
December 5, 2024

By Sanne Wass (Bloomberg) —

Denmark received no bids in its largest-ever wind power tender, aimed to more than triple its offshore capacity by the end of the decade.

The Danish Energy Agency hadn’t received a single bid in a tender for three offshore wind farms in the North Sea by Thursday’s deadline, it said in a statement. It now will initiate a dialog with the market to find out why.

Denmark’s Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard called the results “very disappointing” and said they were “not at all what was expected” when a broad majority in parliament entered into the political agreement to expand the country’s offshore wind capacity.

It was the first round in an tender to establish at least 6 gigawatts of wind power at sea in six parks by 2030. Aagaard recognized that the results “do not give rise to great optimism” for the other three farms in the tender, but said there may be “other players and business models at play.” The deadline for these bids is in April.

Denmark, a country of about 6 million people, is home to some of the world’s largest wind-energy companies, including Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Orsted A/S. The new offshore parks, in which the Danish state would take stakes of 20%, were vital for Denmark to reach its target to become carbon neutral in 2045.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

denmark
offshore wind

