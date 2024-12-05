GAO Sounds Alarm on Navy’s Amphibious Fleet Readiness

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has revealed readiness challenges plaguing the U.S. Navy’s amphibious warfare fleet, with half of the 32-vessel force reported to be in poor condition.

The crisis threatens to undermine the fleet’s essential role in transporting Marines and their equipment for vital military operations.

“The findings reveal systemic issues that jeopardize the Navy’s ability to maintain the fleet needed for vital operations and training,” states the GAO report.

The GAO found that half of the Navy’s 32 amphibious warfare ships are in poor condition as of March 2024, with some vessels sidelined for years. The fleet is required to maintain 31 operational ships to meet statutory requirements, but aging vessels, canceled maintenance, and insufficient spare parts have significantly reduced availability.

To cut costs, the Navy proposed early retirement for some ships and canceled critical maintenance. Yet the GAO found these same ships remain in service while the Navy awaits replacements, a strategy that risks further degrading readiness. The Navy estimates extending the service life of older ships to meet the 31-ship requirement could cost up to $1 billion per vessel.

The implications extend far beyond mere statistics. These amphibious warfare ships serve as crucial platforms for Marine Corps operations, supporting missions ranging from combat operations to humanitarian assistance. The current maintenance delays and reduced fleet readiness directly impact the military’s ability to respond to global challenges.

The GAO’s investigation identified maintenance cancellations and rising shipbuilding costs as primary factors contributing to the fleet’s decline. In response, they’ve outlined four key recommendations, including developing measurable ship availability definitions and establishing a concrete timeline for a joint Navy-Marine Corps availability plan.

Looking ahead, the Navy faces a daunting challenge with six ships requiring service life extensions over the next three decades. Without swift action to address these maintenance and management issues, the GAO warns that the Navy risks failing to meet both its statutory obligations and operational requirements.

As the situation unfolds, both the Marine Corps and Navy find themselves at a critical crossroads, attempting to balance immediate readiness needs against long-term fleet sustainability.