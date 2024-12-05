gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,958 members that receive our newsletter.

Photo courtesy of: European Union Naval Force - Operation Aspides on Facebook

Photo courtesy of: European Union Naval Force - Operation Aspides on Facebook

Crew of Panama-Flagged Cargo Ship Rescued in Red Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 5, 2024
reuters logo

ATHENS, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The crew of Panama-flagged cargo ship MV ISA STAR have been rescued in the Red Sea after sending a distress signal, the EU’s Aspides naval mission said.

“All crew members aboard the MV ISA STAR have been rescued and will be transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call,” Aspides said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The vessel had reported flooding in the engine room and the master requested assistance, it said, as its crew of 20 were forced to abandon it.

One maritime security source told Reuters that the ship experienced engine problems and another source said that it had reported an internal explosion. Details on the current condition of the vessel were not immediately available.

The ship was about 100 nautical miles off the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, when it called for assistance, the sources said.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war between Hamas and Israel.

It was not clear if this incident was linked to Houthi activity.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Yannis Souliotis; Writing by Renee Maltezou; editing by Saad Sayeed and Jason Neely)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

red sea
rescue at sea

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Report: Russian Ship Fired Flare at German Helicopter in Baltic Sea
News

Report: Russian Ship Fired Flare at German Helicopter in Baltic Sea

A German defense ministry spokesperson could not confirm media reports on Wednesday about an incident between a German army helicopter and a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea.

December 4, 2024
Total Views: 1548
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
News

As Sabotage Allegations Swirl, NATO Struggles to Secure the Baltic Sea

TURKU, Finland, Dec 3 (Reuters) – On Nov. 18, hours after two communication cables were severed in the Baltic Sea, 30 NATO vessels and 4,000 military staff took to the same body of water for one of northern...

December 3, 2024
Total Views: 1282
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
News

Poland’s PM Proposes Navy Policing in Baltic Sea Amid Russia Threat

(Bloomberg) — Poland will propose a maritime policing program in the Baltic Sea similar to air-monitoring missions carried out by NATO members, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. Tusk...

November 27, 2024
Total Views: 1252
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,958 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.