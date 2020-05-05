COVID-19 Outbreak on Military Sealift Command Ship in Boston Repair Yard -Report

T fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) before commencing a replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 20, 2019. U.S. Navy Photo

At least 18 crew members on board the Military Sealift Command ship USNS Leroy Grumman have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boston, CBS Boston has reported.

The fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) has been docked in Boston since February to undergo scheduled repairs and overhaul. The ship is currently in dry dock at Boston Ship Repair.

All 50 crew members on board the ship have been quarantined, the CBS Boston report said.

Fleet replenishment oilers provide resupply services to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea.

The USNS Leroy Grumman is typically crewed by about 74-89 civil service mariners.

The ship is named after American aeronautical engineer and founder of the company now known as Northrop Grumman.