Tallink Reports 96% Dip in Passenger Travel in April

Photo courtesy Tallink

Estonia-based ferry operator Tallink reported a nearly 96% year-over-year decrease in passenger travel and vehicles last month amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it transported just 32,181 passengers in April 2020, representing a 95.9% decrease compared to April 2019. Passenger vehicles also decreased by 95.7% to 3,165 units.

Cargo units were also down a more modest 14.3% compared to last year.

Tallink provides passenger, vehicle and cargo transportation services primarily in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company operates 14 vessels comprising 9 cruise ferries, 3 roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries, 2 cargo vessels.