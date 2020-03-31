Containership Escapes Pirate Attack Off Bonny Island, Nigeria

MV Lana. File Photo: MarineTraffic.com/Johnny Verhulst

A containership was able to fend off a pirate attack off the coast of Bonny Island, Nigeria.

The IMB Piracy Reporting Centre confirms that a skiff with about ten pirates armed with AK-47s chased and fired upon a containership underway last Friday around 97 nautical miles south of Bonny.

The Master raised the alarm, activated distress alert, increased speed and took evasive maneuvers, resulting in the pirates aborting the attempted attack and moving away, the IMB report said.

The crew and ship are reported safe.

Maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global reports that the containership involved was the MV Lana, a Liberian-flagged containership built in 2010.

AIS ship tracking data shows the vessel is underway Douala, Cameroon to Tangier, Morocco.

Dryad notes that the incident is the first occur in the area in 2020.