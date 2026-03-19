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A worker on a container crane at the Port of Los Angeles

A worker on a container crane at the Port of Los Angeles.Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles

Container Spot Rates Edge Higher: Transpacific Leads Gains, Hormuz Crisis Pushes Costs Higher

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 35
March 19, 2026

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) rose 2% this week to $2,172 per 40-foot container, marking a third consecutive weekly increase as strength on Transpacific routes continues to support the market.

Rates from Shanghai to New York jumped 7% to $3,310 per FEU, while Shanghai to Los Angeles climbed 4% to $2,591, reflecting tightening capacity and six announced blank sailings across East and West Coast trades. Drewry expects further near-term gains as supply chain uncertainty tied to Middle East tensions continues to underpin pricing.

On Asia–Europe routes, rates remained relatively stable. Shanghai–Rotterdam edged up 1% to $2,478 per FEU, while Shanghai–Genoa held steady at $3,108. Limited blank sailings—just three scheduled for next week—suggest capacity remains balanced, though carriers including MSC and CMA CGM are pushing higher FAK rates in the $6,200–$6,400 range starting March 22.

Escalating geopolitical risks are also feeding into costs. Disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—handling roughly 20% of global oil flows—have pushed crude prices higher, prompting carriers to introduce or increase emergency bunker surcharges. CMA CGM has raised its surcharge to $265 per TEU, with Maersk, OOCL, and COSCO implementing similar measures.

Drewry expects rising fuel costs and continued carrier pricing discipline to drive spot rates higher in the coming weeks.

Tags:

container freight rates
Container Shipping
container spot rates
Iran conflict

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