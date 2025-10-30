Container Spot Rates Climb for Third Week, But Drewry Warns Momentum Unlikely to Last

The Drewry World Container Index increased 4% to $1,822 per 40-foot container this week, marking the third straight week of gains following a prolonged 17-week decline.

Spot rates from Shanghai showed notable increases across major trade lanes. Rates to Los Angeles rose 6% to $2,438 per 40-foot container, while those to New York climbed 4% to $3,568. On the Asia-Europe routes, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam increased 3% to $1,795 per 40-foot container, and rates to Genoa rose 5% to $1,955.

According to Drewry, the rate increases are being driven by the implementation of General Rate Increases (GRIs) scheduled for November 1. On the Asia-Europe trade route, carriers are introducing increased Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates effective from November 1 in an attempt to elevate spot rates before the start of the new annual contract negotiation season.

However, Drewry expects the current momentum to be short-lived, with rates expected to decline soon after the GRI implementation. The company’s Container Forecaster anticipates that the supply-demand balance will weaken in the coming quarters, which will cause spot rates to contract.

The recent uptick in rates comes after a sustained period of decline in the container shipping market, reflecting the ongoing volatility in global freight rates as carriers navigate shifting demand patterns and capacity dynamics.