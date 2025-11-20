gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,873 members

Aerial view of a container terminal

Photo: Shutterstock/Strikernia

Container Shipping Rates Hold Steady as Transpacific and Asia-Europe Routes Diverge

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 20, 2025

The Drewry World Container Index remained unchanged this week at $1,852 per 40-foot container, as declining rates on Transpacific routes were offset by continuing increases on Asia-Europe lanes.

Transpacific Headhaul spot rates fell for the second consecutive week, with Shanghai to New York rates dropping 10% to $2,922 per 40-foot container and Shanghai to Los Angeles rates declining 7% to $2,172. The downturn is expected to continue, as Drewry’s Container Capacity Insight shows blank sailings on the Transpacific trade are set to decrease next week, leading to more available capacity.

“Drewry expects rates to soften slightly next week,” according to the shipping consultancy’s latest assessment.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Europe trade route recorded its sixth straight week of increasing spot rates, with Shanghai to Genoa rates rising 6% to $2,319 per 40-foot container and Shanghai to Rotterdam climbing 8% to $2,193. The sustained rate increases come as carriers introduce higher Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates ranging from $3,100 to $4,000 per 40-foot container, effective December 1.

Industry analysts suggest carriers are attempting to elevate spot rates ahead of the new annual contract negotiation season. However, the strategy may face challenges in coming quarters.

Drewry’s Container Forecaster projects the supply-demand balance will weaken over the next few quarters, particularly if normal Suez Canal transits resume. Such a development could significantly alter current market dynamics and put downward pressure on freight rates across multiple trade lanes.

The current rate stability masks significant regional divergence, with Transpacific routes showing signs of overcapacity while Asia-Europe lanes remain tight as carriers manage capacity strategically.

Tags:

Container Shipping
container spot rates
drewry
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,873 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

LNG carrier in dense fog
Shipping

China Buying Sanctioned Russian LNG at Deep Discounts 

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Russian liquefied natural gas producer Novatek has slashed the prices of its cargoes by 30% to 40% since August to entice Chinese buyers to purchase sanctioned gas from its...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 890
A containership berthed at the Port of New York and New Jersey
Shipping

US Trade Deficit Narrowed in August After Tariffs Set In

(Bloomberg) — The US trade deficit shrank in August as a slew of global tariff rates from President Donald Trump kicked in, official data showed Wednesday after a lengthy delay...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 587
an overhead view of port of los angeles docks
Shipping

FMC Secures $1.35 Million in Shipping Act Penalties from Two Carriers

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission has concluded two enforcement actions resulting in $1.35 million in civil penalty payments from a major vessel operator and a non-vessel-operating common carrier, highlighting the...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1010