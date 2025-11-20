Container Shipping Rates Hold Steady as Transpacific and Asia-Europe Routes Diverge

The Drewry World Container Index remained unchanged this week at $1,852 per 40-foot container, as declining rates on Transpacific routes were offset by continuing increases on Asia-Europe lanes.

Transpacific Headhaul spot rates fell for the second consecutive week, with Shanghai to New York rates dropping 10% to $2,922 per 40-foot container and Shanghai to Los Angeles rates declining 7% to $2,172. The downturn is expected to continue, as Drewry’s Container Capacity Insight shows blank sailings on the Transpacific trade are set to decrease next week, leading to more available capacity.

“Drewry expects rates to soften slightly next week,” according to the shipping consultancy’s latest assessment.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Europe trade route recorded its sixth straight week of increasing spot rates, with Shanghai to Genoa rates rising 6% to $2,319 per 40-foot container and Shanghai to Rotterdam climbing 8% to $2,193. The sustained rate increases come as carriers introduce higher Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates ranging from $3,100 to $4,000 per 40-foot container, effective December 1.

Industry analysts suggest carriers are attempting to elevate spot rates ahead of the new annual contract negotiation season. However, the strategy may face challenges in coming quarters.

Drewry’s Container Forecaster projects the supply-demand balance will weaken over the next few quarters, particularly if normal Suez Canal transits resume. Such a development could significantly alter current market dynamics and put downward pressure on freight rates across multiple trade lanes.

The current rate stability masks significant regional divergence, with Transpacific routes showing signs of overcapacity while Asia-Europe lanes remain tight as carriers manage capacity strategically.