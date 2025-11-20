gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,873 members

arctic patrol china

Chinese Coast guard vessel Xiushan and two unnamed Russian border patrol ships during the joint exercise. (Source: Chinese Coast Guard)

Chinese Research Ships, US Military Active in North Pacific, Monitor Shows

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 20, 2025

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Five Chinese research vessels, including ships used for space and missile tracking and underwater mapping, were active in the northwest Pacific last month, as the United States stepped up military exercises, data compiled by a Guam-based group shows.

Rapid militarisation in the northern Pacific gets insufficient attention, says the Pacific Center for Island Security, adding that it makes island populations a potential target in any great-power conflict.

“If you look at the number of U.S. and bilateral and multilateral exercises, there is a lot of activity,” Leland Bettis, the director of the group that seeks to flag regional security risks, said in an interview.

“Is the fact that the Chinese are sending research vessels into this area to map what is effectively undersea battle space surprising? Probably not.”

The center’s Micronesia Security Monitor, launched on Thursday, shows three Chinese research vessels, including the space and missile tracking ship Yuanwang 7, near the tiny Pacific island of Kiribati over the last month.

A Pacific Ocean neighbor of Hawaii with close ties to Beijing, Kiribati has a vast exclusive economic zone spanning 3.6 million sq km (1.4 million sq miles).

Last year it expressed concern at China’s test of an intercontinental missile that landed near its waters.

Two more Chinese research vessels traveled east of the U.S. territory of Guam, near island states with U.S. defense compacts, the Federated States of Micronesia and Marshall Islands, the monitor showed.

China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the purpose of the Pacific research vessel activity. Kiribati did not respond to a request for comment.

Between August and November, the United States has held nine multilateral war drills near Guam with allies, the monitor showed.

Exercise Malabar, which saw Australia, India, Japan and the United States drill anti-submarine warfare and air defenses, concluded on Thursday with Australia’s defense force saying the exercise was important to “deter coercion in the Indo-Pacific.”

The United States has military bases in Guam and Marshall Islands, and overflight rights and maritime access to three freely associated states, Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands.

“Thirty years ago the U.S. presence in these places would have been a deterrent, today that makes us a target, as a result of modern technology,” Bettis, who lives in Guam, said shortly before Thursday’s launch.

The monitor’s visuals also show the spread of the U.S. military footprint across Micronesia, including upgraded wharves and airfields.

The project is funded by commercial donors, the Carnegie Corporation and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
Pacific
research vessels
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,873 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

An image of the Russian spy ship Yantar which is operating off the northern coast of Scotland, is shown on a screen during Defence Secretary John Healey's speech on how the UK's defence industry is delivering growth and national renewal across the UK, at No 9 Downing Street in central London. Picture date: Wednesday November 19, 2025
Defense

UK Says ‘Military Options Ready’ as Russian ship Uses Lasers Against RAF Pilots

British defense minister John Healey said on Wednesday that "military options" are ready should the Russian spy ship Yantar become a threat, after the vessel directed lasers at British pilots sent to monitor it.

November 19, 2025
Total Views: 1532
NATO torpedo demonstration screenshot
Defense

Watch: Norwegian Submarine Destroys Decommissioned Frigate in Arctic Warfare Exercise

NATO has released dramatic footage from Exercise Aegir 25, showing the Norwegian submarine KNM Uthaug firing a torpedo that destroyed the decommissioned frigate KNM Trondheim during live-fire drills near Andfjorden,...

November 18, 2025
Total Views: 4065
The USS Pierre (LCS 38) departs St. Andrew Bay Nov. 17, 2025, after commissioning in Panama City
Defense

Navy Commissions Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship as Troubled Program Winds Down

The U.S. Navy commissioned USS Pierre (LCS 38), the 19th and final Independence-variant littoral combat ship, on Friday in Panama City, Florida, marking the end of a program that has...

November 18, 2025
Total Views: 1890