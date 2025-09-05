Communication Failure and Inadequate Maintenance Led to Livestock Carrier’s Engine Failure in Fremantle Port

A Kuwait-flagged livestock carrier that lost propulsion twice while entering the Port of Fremantle earlier this year highlights critical issues in maritime safety, according to a final report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

The incident occurred on March 4, 2025, when the vessel Al Messilah experienced an initial propulsion loss near the Inner Harbour entrance, followed by a second engine failure while transiting the harbor. Though the ship was safely maneuvered to berth with tug assistance, the investigation revealed serious communication breakdowns during the emergency.

“During the Al Messilah incident, the marine pilot’s attempts to contact VTS on channel 8 about the engine failure were unsuccessful,” explained ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell. “This deviation from established protocol reduced communication reliability at a time when radio communication was essential, leading to delayed emergency coordination.”

The investigation found Fremantle Ports had designated VHF channel 12 as the primary channel for vessel traffic service communications and channel 8 for towage operations. However, Fremantle Pilots routinely used channel 8 for pilotage communications during Inner Harbour transits, expecting all parties, including VTS, to monitor it.

Technical failures also played a significant role in the incident. ATSB investigators determined the engine failures resulted from a malfunction of the main air distributor’s servo piston within the engine’s pneumatic control system, with key components not maintained according to manufacturer guidelines.

“The ship’s planned maintenance system (PMS) did not provide enough detail to track maintenance schedules, and did not have a specific maintenance item to record the maintenance activities on the main engine pneumatic system,” Mitchell noted. “A comprehensive and well-documented PMS is important to ensure the reliability of critical machinery, particularly systems that directly affect a ship’s manoeuvrability and safety.”

In response to the findings, Fremantle Pilots has committed to improving communication protocols and is working with Fremantle Port Authority to review and update existing practices. Meanwhile, a comprehensive review of the ship’s planned maintenance system was initiated after the incident, with 27 corrective actions identified and prioritized.

Following the incident, the Al Messilah underwent an overhaul of its main engine pneumatic system in the United Arab Emirates.