gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,146 members

Al Messilah livestock carrier at berth

Al Messilah. Photo courtesy ATSB

Communication Failure and Inadequate Maintenance Led to Livestock Carrier’s Engine Failure in Fremantle Port

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 5, 2025

A Kuwait-flagged livestock carrier that lost propulsion twice while entering the Port of Fremantle earlier this year highlights critical issues in maritime safety, according to a final report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

The incident occurred on March 4, 2025, when the vessel Al Messilah experienced an initial propulsion loss near the Inner Harbour entrance, followed by a second engine failure while transiting the harbor. Though the ship was safely maneuvered to berth with tug assistance, the investigation revealed serious communication breakdowns during the emergency.

“During the Al Messilah incident, the marine pilot’s attempts to contact VTS on channel 8 about the engine failure were unsuccessful,” explained ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell. “This deviation from established protocol reduced communication reliability at a time when radio communication was essential, leading to delayed emergency coordination.”

The investigation found Fremantle Ports had designated VHF channel 12 as the primary channel for vessel traffic service communications and channel 8 for towage operations. However, Fremantle Pilots routinely used channel 8 for pilotage communications during Inner Harbour transits, expecting all parties, including VTS, to monitor it.

Technical failures also played a significant role in the incident. ATSB investigators determined the engine failures resulted from a malfunction of the main air distributor’s servo piston within the engine’s pneumatic control system, with key components not maintained according to manufacturer guidelines.

“The ship’s planned maintenance system (PMS) did not provide enough detail to track maintenance schedules, and did not have a specific maintenance item to record the maintenance activities on the main engine pneumatic system,” Mitchell noted. “A comprehensive and well-documented PMS is important to ensure the reliability of critical machinery, particularly systems that directly affect a ship’s manoeuvrability and safety.”

In response to the findings, Fremantle Pilots has committed to improving communication protocols and is working with Fremantle Port Authority to review and update existing practices. Meanwhile, a comprehensive review of the ship’s planned maintenance system was initiated after the incident, with 27 corrective actions identified and prioritized.

Following the incident, the Al Messilah underwent an overhaul of its main engine pneumatic system in the United Arab Emirates.

Tags:

Accident Reports
atsb
australia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,146 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire
Accidents

Marine Insurers Update Electric Vehicle Fire Safety Guidelines for Car Carriers

The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) has released an updated version of its safety guidelines titled “Risk mitigation for the safe ocean and short-sea carriage of electric vehicles,” addressing...

September 3, 2025
Total Views: 2060
Common Faith post-collision
Accidents

Micro Switch Failure Caused $1.1 Million Houston Ship Channel Collision, NTSB Finds

A steering control system component failure on the multi-purpose carrier BBC Africa resulted in a collision with the bulk carrier Common Faith in the Houston Ship Channel, the National Transportation...

August 28, 2025
Total Views: 1551
?The integrated tug and barge Krystal Sea and Cordova Provider in 2013, before the grounding. ??
Accidents

NTSB: Shock Loading Caused Catastrophic Line Failure in Alaska ITB Grounding

An integrated tug and barge (ITB) operating in Alaska’s Prince William Sound suffered a complete connection failure when all four push lines parted during routine transit conditions, leading to a...

August 20, 2025
Total Views: 48