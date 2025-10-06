Coast Guard’s Newest Icebreaker Completes Inaugural Arctic Patrol

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) arrived in Seattle Friday after completing its 112-day inaugural patrol, marking a significant milestone for the service’s Arctic capabilities.

The medium polar icebreaker departed Pascagoula, Mississippi, on June 1, transiting the Panama Canal and Pacific Ocean before conducting its first Arctic patrol north of the Bering Strait to secure the northern U.S. border and maritime approaches.

Operating under the Coast Guard Arctic District in support of Operation Frontier Sentinel, Storis was deployed to counter foreign influences in or near Alaskan and U.S. Arctic waters. The mission took on particular importance this summer as five China-affiliated research vessels operated in the Arctic region.

“In the span of a few months, this crew has gained proficiency in the basics of operating the ship and we were ready to challenge ourselves,” said Capt. Corey Kerns, commanding officer of the Storis. “Storis is different than most Coast Guard cutters, and this crew is proud and excited to demonstrate its value to the service and the nation.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis transits through Johns Hopkins Inlet in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

In early September, Storis entered the ice for the first time as a Coast Guard cutter, relieving Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) to monitor the Chinese-flagged research vessels Jidi and Xue Long 2. The Coast Guard holds the distinction as providing the sole U.S. surface presence in the Arctic, working with U.S. Northern Command and Alaskan Command to monitor foreign vessels operating in and near U.S. waters.

Commissioned in Juneau, Alaska, on August 10, Storis is the Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker acquired in over 25 years and represents the third polar icebreaker in active U.S. service. Throughout the deployment, the crew conducted helicopter operations, gunnery exercises, established operational programs, and organized community outreach events during six port calls, providing tours to over 1,500 people.

Upon returning to Seattle, Storis will enter a six-week training period including major training evolutions, system recapitalization, and a two-week underway phase with scheduled engagements in Victoria, Canada.

“We’re excited to return to family and friends and enjoy some of the experiences the Seattle area has to offer,” said Kerns. “It will be great to see the waterfront full of red hulls soon too.”

The cutter is temporarily berthed in Seattle alongside the service’s other polar icebreakers until infrastructure improvements are completed in Juneau, where the cutter will be permanently homeported.