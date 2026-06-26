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omeland Security Cutter-Ocean is moored at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach

Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean is moored at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida, June 26, 2026. Cutter Ocean will serve as the first vessel contracted in a new initiative using commercial vessels to transport supplies, equipment and personnel to Coast Guard cutters operating in the Caribbean, Gulf of America, and other maritime areas in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Reese Hindmarsh)

Coast Guard Taps Commercial Supply Vessel to Keep Cutters on Station Longer

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 1243
June 26, 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard is turning to the commercial offshore industry to strengthen logistics support for its cutter fleet, awarding a contract to Louisiana-based Bordelon Marine for the Connor Bordelon, a commercial offshore support vessel that will operate under the designation Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean (HSC-Ocean).

The vessel will transport supplies, equipment, and personnel to Coast Guard cutters operating throughout the Caribbean, Gulf of America, and other maritime areas across the Western Hemisphere as part of the Coast Guard’s new HSC-Ocean initiative.

The program is designed to reduce the need for cutters to return to port for routine logistics, allowing them to remain on patrol longer while supporting missions including maritime security, drug interdiction, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement, and search and rescue.

“As demands on the Coast Guard continue to grow, we must find innovative ways to sustain our fleet and keep our crews focused on the mission,” Vice Adm. Nate Moore, the Coast Guard’s Deputy Commandant for Operations, said in a statement. “Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean will help us deliver critical supplies and personnel more efficiently while increasing the endurance and effectiveness of our operational forces.”

Under the contract, the Connor Bordelon will remain commercially owned and operated by Bordelon Marine with a civilian crew, while embarked Coast Guard personnel will direct logistics operations and coordinate support for cutters underway. Bordelon Marine will be responsible for vessel operations and maintenance.

The HSC-Ocean initiative reflects the Coast Guard’s growing use of commercial capabilities to sustain operational tempo without requiring additional government-owned logistics ships. Officials said the program will also help evaluate whether commercially operated support vessels can play a larger role in future Coast Guard logistics and sustainment.

Bordelon Marine operates a fleet of Jones Act-compliant offshore support vessels serving the offshore energy, military, subsea construction, research, and emergency response sectors. The Connor Bordelon will now serve as a floating logistics platform, delivering fuel, provisions, equipment, and mission-essential personnel directly to Coast Guard cutters at sea.

The contract comes as the Coast Guard seeks new ways to increase the operational availability of its fleet amid growing mission demands across the Western Hemisphere. By replenishing cutters while underway, the HSC-Ocean concept could significantly extend time on station and reduce interruptions caused by port calls.

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