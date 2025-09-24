Coast Guard Invests $350 Million in Robotics Tech

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced a major $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems aimed at enhancing mission execution and operational capabilities across its fleet. This significant funding comes through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), with $11 million allocated for immediate upgrades to critical autonomous systems in fiscal year 2025.

The initial phase of investments focuses on three key technologies: $4.8 million for 16 VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles to replace aging equipment for Deployable Specialized Forces; $2 million for Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility Robots; and $4.3 million to purchase 125 SkyDio X10D short-range unmanned aircraft systems.

“These unmanned systems provide increased domain awareness, mitigating risk and enhancing mission success as the Coast Guard continues to operate in hazardous environments,” said Anthony Antognoli, the Coast Guard’s first RAS program executive officer. “The Coast Guard’s mission demands agility, awareness and adaptability. Robotics and autonomous systems deliver all three, enabling us to respond faster, operate smarter and extend our reach where it matters most.”

The new remotely operated vehicles will support waterfront inspections, hull assessments, subsurface infrastructure surveys, disaster response, and search and rescue missions, reducing the need for Coast Guard divers in hazardous conditions. Meanwhile, unmanned ground vehicles will assist Strike Teams in accessing confined spaces aboard commercial vessels during hazardous materials incidents.

Short-range unmanned aircraft systems will enhance infrastructure inspections, environmental monitoring, pollution response, and post-storm and ice surveys.

These investments represent the first step in the Coast Guard’s broader robotics initiative under its Force Design 2028 plan, which aims to transform the service into a more agile, capable, and responsive force through four key campaigns: people, organization, contracting and acquisition, and technology.