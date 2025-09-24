gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,669 members

Coast Guard Invests $350 Million in Robotics Tech

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Caitlin Clemons, Executive Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), looks through a set of binoculars at Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) in the Pacific Ocean, June 29, 2025. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

Coast Guard Invests $350 Million in Robotics Tech

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 24, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced a major $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems aimed at enhancing mission execution and operational capabilities across its fleet. This significant funding comes through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), with $11 million allocated for immediate upgrades to critical autonomous systems in fiscal year 2025.

The initial phase of investments focuses on three key technologies: $4.8 million for 16 VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles to replace aging equipment for Deployable Specialized Forces; $2 million for Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility Robots; and $4.3 million to purchase 125 SkyDio X10D short-range unmanned aircraft systems.

“These unmanned systems provide increased domain awareness, mitigating risk and enhancing mission success as the Coast Guard continues to operate in hazardous environments,” said Anthony Antognoli, the Coast Guard’s first RAS program executive officer. “The Coast Guard’s mission demands agility, awareness and adaptability. Robotics and autonomous systems deliver all three, enabling us to respond faster, operate smarter and extend our reach where it matters most.”

The new remotely operated vehicles will support waterfront inspections, hull assessments, subsurface infrastructure surveys, disaster response, and search and rescue missions, reducing the need for Coast Guard divers in hazardous conditions. Meanwhile, unmanned ground vehicles will assist Strike Teams in accessing confined spaces aboard commercial vessels during hazardous materials incidents.

Short-range unmanned aircraft systems will enhance infrastructure inspections, environmental monitoring, pollution response, and post-storm and ice surveys.

These investments represent the first step in the Coast Guard’s broader robotics initiative under its Force Design 2028 plan, which aims to transform the service into a more agile, capable, and responsive force through four key campaigns: people, organization, contracting and acquisition, and technology.

Tags:

artificial intelligence
u.s. coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,669 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

New 272-meter outfitting pier at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards
Defense

New Outfitting Pier Bolsters Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy

Seaspan and Stantec have completed a new outfitting pier at Vancouver Shipyards designed to support Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). The 272-meter by 19-meter structure is currently facilitating outfitting of...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 121
REGENT's Viceroy seaglider
Defense

REGENT and Fairlead Partner to Advance Seaglider Technology for Defense Use

REGENT Craft, developer of the innovative Seaglider vessels, and maritime fabrication leader Fairlead have announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing Seaglider technology for defense and logistics applications. The collaboration...

September 22, 2025
Total Views: 1428
Damen-Shiprepair-Rotterdam-yard
Defense

Crisis At NATO Shipbuilder Unsettles Europe’s Defense Plans

By Charlotte Hughes-Morgan Sep 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –On a chilly day this February, Dutch Crown Princess Amalia smashed a champagne bottle against the hull of the combat support ship Den Helder...

September 20, 2025
Total Views: 5224