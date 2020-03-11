CMA Shipping Conference Postponed

File Photo: Federico Rostagno / Shutterstock

The Connecticut Maritime Association’s annual CMA Shipping conference has been postponed due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

CMA Shipping was planning on celebrating its 35th year from March 31 – April 2 in Stamford, Connecticut. The new dates have now been pushed to June 9 – July 1, 2020.

CMA Shipping is one of the premier events for maritime executives, shipowners and shipping financiers in North America.

The postponement comes just days after CMA sent an email to attendees that the show would go on as planned as it monitored recommendations advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of the attendees, but we also want to be able to provide an environment where all of our attendees, new and old friends alike, can enjoy three days of fellowship together, to discuss the important topics of the day, in each others company. Of course, considering the spreading of the Coronavirus at this time, we simply cannot guarantee such an environment, which truly is not only the the very foundation of our event, but also of our community, and it is our community that has always made the CMA Shipping Conference such a special industry event.”

The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially declared the new coronavirus named COVID-19 a global pandemic with more than 113, 000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 4,000 deaths.

As for other United States shipping conferences, as of now the annual cruise industry conference Seatrade Cruise Global is still scheduled for April 20-23 in Miami, Florida, as is the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston scheduled for May 4-7. In both cases, the organizers said they are monitoring the situation with the virus and will take appropriate action as necessary.

