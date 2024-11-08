gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,329 members that receive our newsletter.

The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

CMA CGM’s Stellar Q3: Revenue Soars Amid Red Sea Rerouting and Market Resurgence

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 8, 2024

French shipping giant CMA CGM has posted impressive third-quarter results for 2024, reporting $15.8 billion in revenue—a notable 38.5% increase from Q3 2023—driven by strong demand in shipping combined with disruption on major trade routes.

The group’s EBITDA hit $5 billion with a margin of 31.4%, up 14 points from the same time last year.

“Our Group has delivered solid performances in the third quarter, with dynamic maritime activity and ongoing transformation within our logistics division,” said CEO Rodolphe Saadé. “We have adapted our offerings, invested in terminals, and made significant advances in artificial intelligence to enhance service quality.”

The strong performance was driven by several key factors, notably a strong peak shipping season fueled by demand for inventory restocking and anticipation of potential port strikes in the U.S. This uptick, coupled with slower inflation, saw global trade volumes rebound sharply from last year’s levels. During the third-quarter, CMA CGM moved 6 million TEUs, up 5.5% year-over-year.

Revenue from maritime shipping operations amounted $10.9 billion for the quarter, a 43.4% increase from the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA reached $4.4 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 40.2%. The average revenue per TEU stood at $1,798.

Red Sea Rerouting Adds Pressure

Ongoing geopolitical tensions continued to reroute vessels via the Cape of Good Hope, extending transit times and tightening available shipping capacity. CMA CGM responded by reallocating resources to keep goods flowing, despite the logistical strains these disruptions caused.

Strategic Investments in Logistics and AI Partnerships

CMA CGM solidified its logistics footprint with strategic acquisitions, including a 48% stake in Brazil’s Santos Brasil terminal operator and a joint venture between CEVA Logistics and Almajdouie Logistics in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, CMA CGM’s acquisition of Bolloré Logistics has bolstered its logistics presence across South America and the Middle East.

As part of its decarbonization strategy, CMA CGM is also set to introduce 131 new vessels powered by low-carbon fuels by 2028, including twelve that entered service in the third quarter. Through a partnership with SUEZ, CMA CGM aims to produce up to 100,000 tons of biomethane annually by 2030. Additionally, a new partnership with Google is bringing artificial intelligence to the heart of CMA CGM’s operations, enhancing decision-making across maritime, logistics, and media functions.

Looking ahead, CMA CGM anticipates a challenging 2025, with macroeconomic trends, regulatory changes, and geopolitical issues potentially impacting maritime shipping and logistics.

“At the same time, new container shipping capacity will come into service. This may disrupt the balance between supply and demand and continue to hamper freight rates, in line with the recent trend,” CMA CGM said.

“The CMA CGM Group remains focused on cost control and operational discipline and will continue to invest in its industrial capabilities and terminals.”

Tags:

CMA CGM
Container Shipping

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Surge Expected as Shippers Brace for Potential Port Strike and Tariff Hikes

Import volumes at major U.S. container ports are projected to be higher than previously expected for the remainder of the year as retailers grapple with the looming threat of another...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 172
Potential Trump Tariffs Spark Supply Chain Upheaval
Shipping

Potential Trump Tariffs Spark Supply Chain Upheaval

With the specter of renewed Trump-era tariffs looming large over global supply chains, industries are already strategizing how to shield their supply chains from potential disruption. President-Elect Donald Trump has...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 231
Asia-Europe Container Spot Rates Surge – What’s Fueling the Off-Season Spike?
Shipping

Asia-Europe Container Spot Rates Surge – What’s Fueling the Off-Season Spike?

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) – Despite generally weak cargo demand, spot rates on the Asia-Europe trades continued to show gains this week, as carrier capacity management combined with port...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 101
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,329 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.