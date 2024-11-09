gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,343 members that receive our newsletter.

2000th transit expanded panama canal

Photo: Panama Canal Authority

Panama Canal Could Double the Number of Containers Transiting, Says Chief

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 9, 2024

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The Panama Canal Authority could double in coming years the number of containers that move through the commercial waterway that links the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans, the canal’s chief told a maritime conference on Friday.

The authority, which has an $8 billion investment plan, is putting in place a water conservation strategy following a severe drought that forced ships between late 2023 and early 2024 to take alternative routes between the United States and Asia.

As part of that, it is encouraging shippers to consolidate cargoes so less water is used for vessels to pass, particularly container ships, canal chief Ricaurte Vasquez said at the Houston International Maritime Conference.

The canal is also planning to use its west bank lands to expand Panama’s cargo transfer capacity, which allows shippers to offload containers, move them via rail, truck or vessel, and then reload them onto ships, he said.

That would allow the canal to move at least an additional 5 million containers per year by 2045, from the current 8.3 million containers, Vasquez said. Container ships are its most important business segment.

A prior expansion, which introduced a third set of locks in 2016, has allowed the waterway to focus more on container ships than bulk carriers. However, the canal in October began to see a return of bulk carriers, Vasquez said.

CALL FOR RETURN

Through a new long-term slot reservation system, the canal last month allocated about 40% of its largest locks’ passage capacity for next year. Container ships and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels secured the most slots.

The number of LNG vessels passing through the canal remains lower than usual, despite the lifting of drought-related restrictions, Vasquez said.

U.S. LNG producers are still avoiding the canal, spurred by strong demand for U.S. LNG in Europe and competitive freight costs on alternative routes. But Asia’s LNG demand is expected to bounce back next year, potentially increasing their need for the canal, they have said.

However, the canal is “concerned” about a possible new trade war between China and the U.S. if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his proposed high tariffs on Chinese goods. Such a scenario could introduce “distortions,” especially for LNG trade, Vasquez said.

“Energy products have become a major element in our customer base and in our profit base,” he said, adding that the canal is exploring business opportunities with the Port of Houston, which acts as distribution center for many U.S. commodities.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

Container Shipping
panama
panama canal authority

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Shipping

CMA CGM’s Stellar Q3: Revenue Soars Amid Red Sea Rerouting and Market Resurgence

French shipping giant CMA CGM has posted impressive third-quarter results for 2024, reporting $15.8 billion in revenue—a notable 38.5% increase from Q3 2023—driven by strong demand in shipping combined with...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 530
The Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal courtesy Georgia Ports Authority
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Surge Expected as Shippers Brace for Potential Port Strike and Tariff Hikes

Import volumes at major U.S. container ports are projected to be higher than previously expected for the remainder of the year as retailers grapple with the looming threat of another...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 666
Potential Trump Tariffs Spark Supply Chain Upheaval
Shipping

Potential Trump Tariffs Spark Supply Chain Upheaval

With the specter of renewed Trump-era tariffs looming large over global supply chains, industries are already strategizing how to shield their supply chains from potential disruption. President-Elect Donald Trump has...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 438
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,343 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.