CMA CGM and ABB Collaborate On Parametric Roll Algorithm To Enhance Ship Safety

New parametric roll algorithm combines CMA CGM theoretical framework with ABB Ability™ OCTOPUS Marine Advisory system



Solution will help to improve safety and operational efficiency, reduce unplanned downtime, and minimize risks for cargo damage and loss at sea, which can lead to marine pollution



Parametric roll is a severe and hard-to-predict challenge related to wave-hull interaction, particularly affecting container ships, ro-pax vessels and car carriers

Technology leader ABB, and the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, are collaborating on a new parametric roll algorithm to improve ship safety. The solution integrates a theoretical framework developed by CMA CGM into the ABB Ability™ OCTOPUS Marine Advisory system.

Parametric rolling has been a challenge to ship safety for decades. Particularly affecting container ships, ro-pax vessels, and car carriers, it means that a vessel experiences large rolling motions as it moves in waves. The phenomenon is hard to predict and poses a threat to vessel, cargo, and crew safety.

By detecting and helping to prevent extreme parametric rolling, the new algorithm will help enhance operational safety by reducing the risk of accidents, vessel damage, and cargo loss at sea. By reducing the risk of cargo loss incidents at sea that can lead to oceanic pollution, it will help protect the marine environment. Preventing parametric roll incidents can also help avoiding potential costs associated with repairs and cargo damage. Furthermore, through its integration into ABB’s OCTOPUS system, the solution will allow real-time monitoring and response, improving voyage efficiency and reducing downtime caused by adverse weather conditions.

As part of its commitment to the safety of its crew members, vessels and customers’ cargo, CMA CGM will deploy the solution across its global fleet and offer comprehensive training services for the users. These trainings will also be available for the wider shipping industry. ABB’s scope of supply covers the installation of the OCTOPUS onboard system as well as complete engineering, project management, and commissioning services.

“We are excited to collaborate with ABB on this parametric roll algorithm, a groundbreaking integration of the CMA CGM theoretical framework with the ABB Ability™ OCTOPUS Marine Advisory system. This solution not only enhances safety and operational efficiency but also helps to minimize risks for cargo damage and loss at sea. This collaboration represents a major leap forward for the industry, enabling more efficient operations and safer voyages,” said Emmanuel Delran, Vice President Group Operations, CMA CGM Group.

“Recent development in the maritime sector has focused increasingly on safety and sustainability,” said Tomas Arhippainen, Head of Marine Service and Digital, ABB Marine & Ports. “Our partnership with CMA CGM on the parametric roll algorithm underscores our commitment to improving vessel safety and operational efficiency as well as contributing to environmental protection. By providing a tool that helps to mitigate the risks associated with parametric roll, we are taking a meaningful step forward in the global shipping industry.”ABB and CMA CGM have a longstanding relationship, with around 200 vessels equipped with ABB’s OCTOPUS system. Building on that, this new collaboration sets a benchmark for safety and technological advancement, encouraging also other companies to develop and adopt new innovations.