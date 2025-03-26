gCaptain-logo
Anthony Veder To Upgrade Entire Fleet With Inmarsat Nexus Wave For Seamless High Speed Connectivity

March 26, 2025

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has agreed a deal with Anthony Veder to upgrade the leading gas shipping company’s entire fleet to Inmarsat NexusWave. Purpose built for the specialised transport of gases including petrochemical gases and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and easily identifiable by their ‘Coral’ prefix, Anthony Veder ships operate in both coastal and deep-sea environments, making multi-dimensional high-speed connectivity essential for seamless communications.

As a longstanding Inmarsat Maritime customer and early adopter of Fleet Xpress, launched in 2016, Anthony Veder also played a crucial role in shaping the development of NexusWave through its participation in preliminary discussions and beta testing. The solution is underpinned by a bonded network that brings together GEO, LEO and LTE services for consistent high-speed connectivity, even in traditionally congested areas, with unlimited data and global coverage.

Jos Kooij, Digital Lead – Technology & Support, Anthony Veder, explained: “Our contribution to the development of NexusWave in early concept meetings and beta trials helped to shape a solution that meets the evolving requirements of modern shipping. By combining the best of satellite and terrestrial technology, NexusWave delivers on its promise of connected confidence. We are particularly pleased with its capacity to support cloud-based business applications and advanced operational technology, which have exceeded our expectations.”

Also key to Anthony Veder’s decision to adopt NexusWave across its fleet were crew welfare and cybersecurity imperatives. By providing a fast, home-like onboard internet connection, NexusWave enables compliance with crew welfare regulations and helps companies to attract and retain the best seafaring talent. With secure-by-design infrastructure and traffic encryption as standard, the solution offers enterprise-grade cybersecurity, while segregated crew and business networks add another layer of protection.

Benne Engelen, Chief Information Officer, Anthony Veder, commented: “We chose to roll NexusWave out fleetwide after experiencing a step-change in our simultaneous crew and operational communications during trials. With unparalleled continuity of service and network segregation, both leisure and business applications run as smoothly and securely as they would at home or in the office, helping us to meet our objective of fully connected maritime operations while maintaining a happy and motivated workforce. It fosters our culture of collaboration, really bridging the physical distance as no other product can at this time.”

Ab Argam, Senior Sales & Key Account Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Anthony Veder’s fleetwide upgrade to NexusWave is just the beginning of its journey with the solution. The company is following the Inmarsat technology roadmap, which we develop continuously in response to evolving requirements and emerging regulations. The next milestone will be passed with the service launch of the high-capacity ViaSat-3, which will further enhance connectivity and operational capabilities for NexusWave customers including Anthony Veder.” 

