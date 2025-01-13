gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,068 members that receive our newsletter.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai.REUTERS/Aly Song

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese Exports Rise To Record Ahead Of Looming Trump Tariffs

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 12, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Jan 12, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Chinese exports hit a record high as companies rushed to get goods out the door to make up for sluggish demand at home and ahead of the return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

Exports rose 7.1% to 25.5 trillion yuan ($3.5 trillion) last year, China Central Television reported on Monday, citing customs data. Imports rose 2.3%, leaving an unprecedented trade surplus of 7.1 trillion yuan.

The value of shipments rose almost every month last year, pushing it above the highs during the pandemic. Strong demand from overseas has helped provide growth for a domestic economy that has struggled due to a continuing housing crisis and weak consumption.

But this may be one of the last high points for Chinese trade, at least directly with the US, with Trump promising to impose even higher tariffs on Chinese goods when he takes office next week. Punitive levies may push Chinese firms to divert their exports, flooding other markets with cheap goods and widening trade tensions.

Export prices have been falling for more than a year as deflation inside China worsens and pushes down the cost of goods. The result is that the growth in the volume of Chinese trade has outpaced value, with total export volumes rising 7.3% through November according to the Ministry of Transport, faster than the 5.4% rise in values in US dollars.

That can be seen in Shanghai port, which last year became the first anywhere in the world to handle the equivalent of more than 50 million 20-foot shipping containers. The port processed 51.5 million boxes last year, almost 5% more than in 2023 and 19% more than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

china exports
port of shanghai

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Druzhba oil pipeline between Hungary and Russia is pictured at the Hungarian MOL Group's Danube Refinery in Szazhalombatta.Picture taken May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Shipping

Hungary Plans Talks On Oil Prices After US Sanctions On Russia

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Hungary plans to hold talks with regional allies to counter the impact of higher oil prices resulting from a new round of US sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas...

9 hours ago
Total Views: 235
Suspected shadow fleetl tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo
Shipping

Biden’s Sweeping Sanctions Target Russia’s Oil Exports as Trump Prepares for Office

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration imposed its broadest package of sanctions so far targeting Russia's oil and gas revenues on Friday, in an effort to give Kyiv and Donald Trump's incoming team leverage to reach a deal for peace in Ukraine.

January 10, 2025
Total Views: 1239
Oil Tankers Back Up Near Yemeni Port After Israel Hits Tugs
Shipping

Oil Tankers Back Up Near Yemeni Port After Israel Hits Tugs

(Bloomberg) — An unusually large flotilla of merchant vessels has backed up near Yemen’s Ras Isa port in the Red Sea after Israeli air raids damaged the tugboats needed to...

January 10, 2025
Total Views: 12721
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,068 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.