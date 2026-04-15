gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,158 members

China Moves to Block Entrance to Disputed South China Sea Shoal, Images Show

A satellite image of fishing vessels at the entrance, which is blocked by a floating barrier, to the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, April 11, 2026. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

China Moves to Block Entrance to Disputed South China Sea Shoal, Images Show

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 15, 2026

By Greg Torode and Karen Lema

HONG KONG/MANILA, April 15 (Reuters) – China is employing ships and a barrier to tighten control of the entrance to the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea amid roiling tension with the Philippines over the disputed feature, satellite imagery obtained by Reuters shows.

Scarborough is one of Asia’s most hotly disputed maritime sites, where some diplomats and analysts fear long-running frictions and confrontations could degenerate into armed conflict.

The presence of four fishing boats, a Chinese naval or coast guard ship and a new floating barrier comes as the Philippines sends its own coast guard and fisheries vessels to support its fishermen frequently driven away by larger Chinese patrols.

Photographs taken on April 10 and 11 show the fishing boats anchored along the entrance to the shoal, in addition to a floating barrier stretching across it in the April 11 image.

Satellite image provider Vantor, formerly Maxar Technologies, said a probable Chinese naval or coast guard patrol vessel can be glimpsed just outside the entrance on April 10.

China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the deployment to the entrance to the shoal or its timing.

TRADITIONALLY RICH FISHING GROUND

The traditionally rich fishing ground of the Scarborough Shoal lies entirely within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory.

Last year, China approved establishment of a national nature reserve there, alarming Philippine security officials, who called the move a “clear pretext for occupation.”

Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the Philippine coast guard, told Reuters on Wednesday the Chinese government had installed a 352-m (1,150-ft)floating barrier at the entrance on April 10 and April 11.

“Six Chinese maritime militia vessels were observed within the shoal, while three others were spotted outside, seemingly obstructing the entrance to BDM,” he said.

He was referring to the shoal by its Philippine name of Bajo de Masinloc, while China calls it Huangyan Island.

While the Philippines coast guard has cut barriers in the past, Tarriela said the Chinese side appear to have removed the latest one since the weekend, but the Philippine Navy says its patrols continue.

“According to our assessment in the past, they consistently exhibit suspicion whenever they monitor a group of Filipino fishing boats,” Tarriela added.

Ten Chinese coast guard vessels were sighted at the shoal from April 5 to April 12, Philippine Navy spokesperson Roy Trinidad said on Tuesday.

SOVEREIGNTY HAS NEVER BEEN ESTABLISHED

Despite the competing claims, sovereignty has never been established and the shoal is effectively under Beijing’s control even if Philippine boats still try to operate there.

In January, the militaries of the Philippines and the United States sailed together at the shoal in the 11th such drill by the treaty allies.

Military engagements between them have soared under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington in response to China’s growing presence in the busy waterway of the South China Sea.

Thousands of troops from both countries are set to begin large-scale exercises across the Philippine archipelago this month, including in Zambales, whose coast is about 120 nautical miles from the Scarborough Shoal.

Diplomats say the drills and broader tensions are being closely watched amid fears that China could take advantage of perceptions that the U.S. is distracted by the Iran conflict and its effort to re-open the vital Straits of Hormuz waterway.

China has kept a deployment of coast guard and fishing trawlers at the shoal since seizing it in 2012 after a standoff with the Philippines.

Manila has said Chinese maritime militia operate some trawlers at the shoal and other disputed areas of the South China Sea, but Beijing has never acknowledged this.

A landmark 2016 ruling on various South China Sea issues by the Permanent Court of Arbitration backed Manila, but establishing sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal was outside its scope.

The court said Beijing’s blockade there violated international law as it was a traditional fishing ground for several countries, including China, the Philippines and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong and Karen Lema in Manila; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

China
philippines
Scarborough Shoal
south china sea

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,158 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Unidentified containership at sea
News

Suspected Chemical Shipments From China to Iran Raise Concerns Over Potential Missile Expansion

Back in February, one week before American and Israeli warplanes launched a coordinated air campaign against Iran, a vessel called the Hamouna slipped out of Gaolan port on China’s southern coast and set course for the Persian Gulf. It was not alone. 

April 6, 2026
Total Views: 5060
China’s detentions of Panama-flagged vessels raise concerns, Rubio says
News

China’s detentions of Panama-flagged vessels raise concerns, Rubio says

Detentions of Panama-flagged vessels by China that followed a Panamanian court ruling raise serious concerns about efforts to undermine rule of law in the Latin American country, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

April 2, 2026
Total Views: 2097
General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset
Featured

Panama-Flagged Ships Dominate China Detentions in Sudden March Spike

The number of Panama-flagged ships detained by China’s Port State Control soared in March, compared with February and January, according to The Loadstar’s analysis of the Tokyo MOU detention list.

April 1, 2026
Total Views: 7761