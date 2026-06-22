China Lines Up Second LNG Terminal for Sanctioned Russian Cargoes, Sources Say

By Marwa Rashad, Emily Chow and Chen Aizhu

LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) – China is preparing a second import terminal to handle liquefied natural gas cargoes from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, expanding a route that so far relies on a single facility, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The newly built Longkou LNG terminal in eastern China’s Shandong province, operated by state pipeline giant PipeChina, is being lined up to receive Arctic LNG 2 cargoes, the sources told Reuters.

The move would provide a lifeline to the $21 billion project, which is under heavy sanctions, and to Moscow, whose gas exports have been hit by Europe’s decision to halt purchases and whose oil sector faces pressure from Ukrainian attacks.

A second import terminal would allow China to take larger volumes of sanctioned Russian LNG, while giving Arctic LNG 2 – designed to produce 19.8 million metric tons a year – another export outlet.

Neither PipeChina nor Novatek NVTK.MM, Arctic LNG 2’s majority owner, responded to a Reuters request for comment.

China, the only known buyer of sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 cargoes, has so far received shipments through PipeChina’s Beihai terminal in Guangxi. That facility took the project’s first delivery to an offtaker in August 2025 aboard the Arctic Mulan tanker.

Since then, Beihai has received 41 cargoes, or 2.6 million tons, of LNG from Arctic LNG 2 – many via two floating storage units in Russia – according to ship-tracking data and Kpler estimates. It has also received three LNG cargoes from Russia’s sanctioned Portovaya terminal.

China needs an additional terminal to absorb more sanctioned cargoes, one of the sources said. All declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to media.

The world’s largest LNG importer, China bought 7.57 million tons from Russia last year, according to Chinese customs data.

Longkou is seen as a logical choice because, like Beihai, it is operated by PipeChina and is closer to the Koryak floating storage unit in Russia’s Far East, where Arctic LNG 2 cargoes are stored and reloaded, the sources said.

An industry executive said Longkou has completed its mechanical build phase and should be ready before October, in time for peak winter demand.

Under its completed first phase, the Longkou terminal in the coastal city of Yantai has an annual receiving capacity of 5 million tons, compared with 6 million tons at Beihai.

PipeChina’s Dalian LNG terminal in northeastern China is also being discussed as a potential future receiving point, a fourth source said.

Novatek has recently stepped up hiring in China, a separate source said.

Reuters reported last year that Novatek has cut cargo prices by 30% to 40% since August 2025 to attract Chinese buyers despite sanctions.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London, Emily Chow and Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter)

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.