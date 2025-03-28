gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,863 members

Aerial view of the Panama Canal.REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

An aerial view shows a cruise ship and a cargo ship transiting through the Gatun locks at the Panama Canal, in Colon, Panama, February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

China Halts Panama Port Sale to BlackRock

Reuters
Total Views: 248
March 28, 2025

By Rishav Chatterjee

March 28 (Reuters) – Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, led by tycoon Li Ka-shing, will not sign a deal next week to sell its two strategic ports at the Panama Canal to a BlackRock-led group, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The deal was expected to be signed on April 2, according to the sale announcement made on March 4.
It is understood the situation does not mean the deal has been called off, the South China Morning Post added, citing the source.

CK Hutchison and BlackRock did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Chinese authorities have reacted negatively to plans by the conglomerate, while the deal was hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump who wants to retake control of the strategic waterway.

A CK Hutchison unit operates two of the five ports adjacent to the Panama Canal, which manages about 3% of the global sea-borne trade. Panama first awarded the concession to the company in 1998 to run the ports and extended it for another 25 years in 2021.

The telecoms-to-retail conglomerate has been caught in China’s crosshairs in the highly politicised deal with a BlackRock consortium, which includes selling assets near the strategically important Panama Canal. The deal is expected to garner the firm more than $19 billion in cash.

Pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao said in an editorial piece on March 21 that the transaction should to be scrapped as the deal is a “perfect cooperation” with the U.S. strategy to contain China.

Bloomberg News, earlier in the week, reported that Chinese authorities had told state-owned firms to hold off on any new deals with businesses linked to tycoon Li and his family.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Shinjini Ganguli, Reuters)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

BlackRock
ck hutchison
panama
panama canal
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,863 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The M/V Wan Hai 362 departs the Port of Long Beach, California. Picture taken in September 2023. Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach
Ports

US Fossil Fuel, Farm Groups Rail Against Trump Port Fee Plan at Hearing

Fossil fuel and agriculture industry executives on Wednesday criticized a plan by President Donald Trump's administration for big fees on China-linked ships entering U.S. ports, arguing at a hearing in Washington that the move would hobble their ability to export everything from coal to soybeans.

March 27, 2025
Total Views: 662
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship full of containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California
Ports

Trump Port Levies On Chinese Ships Could Mean Billion-Dollar ‘Trade Apocalypse’ Industry Executives Say

The U.S. Trade Representative is gearing up for hearings this week on the proposed port fees targeting Chinese vessels. Industry and maritime executives are expected to detail the adverse effect the levy would have on the U.S. economy and global trade as a whole.

March 24, 2025
Total Views: 2787
STS cranes at APM Terminals' Port Elizabeth Terminal, at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Photo: Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock
Ports

Maersk and Port of New York and New Jersey Agree on 33-Year Lease Extension

Danish A.P. Moller - Maersk and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) will continue their long-lasting partnership well into the second half of the 21st century. The two companies agreed to extend the lease of the APM Terminals Elizabeth’s lease by 33 years through December 2062. The extension comes several years ahead of the current contract expiring in 2029. 

March 24, 2025
Total Views: 1987