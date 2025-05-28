gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,041 members

China Flexes Military Muscle with East Asian Naval Activity, Sources Say

Members of the Chinese Navy attend the joint Navy exercise of Iran, China and Russia in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, March 12, 2025. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

China Flexes Military Muscle with East Asian Naval Activity, Sources Say

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 28, 2025

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

May 28 (Reuters) – China has flexed its muscles this month by sending an unusually large number of naval and coast guard vessels through a swathe of East Asian waters, according to security documents and officials, in moves that have unnerved regional capitals.

Since early May, China deployed fleets larger than usual, including navy, coast guard and other ships near Taiwan, the southern Japanese islands and the East and South China Seas, according to three regional security officials and documents of regional military activities reviewed by Reuters.

On May 21 and May 27, for instance, China deployed nearly 60 and more than 70 ships, respectively, around three-quarters of them naval, the documents show. These included guided-missile frigates, destroyers and coast guard boats.

Beijing also dispatched two aircraft carrier groups, with the Shandong now in the busy waterway of the South China Sea and the Liaoning off the southeastern coast of Taiwan, the documents show.

“They are exerting pressure on the whole of the first island chain amid global geopolitical uncertainties,” said one security official.

The reference is to waters stretching from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo, enclosing the seas around China’s coast.

“They are trying to reinforce their dominance,” the source said, adding that drills this month by the Liaoning, the oldest of China’s three aircraft carriers, simulated attacks on foreign ships and aircraft around the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea.

There was an “obvious” stepped-up Chinese naval presence this month, added a second source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as did the first, citing the sensitivity of the intelligence assessment.

“China clearly wants to show these are its home waters and it can operate when and where it wants,” the source said.

China’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

LIVE FIRE DRILLS

Over the past two weeks China declared several live-fire drill areas off its coast, including last week one directly facing southwestern Taiwan.

Last Wednesday, Chinese state television showed images of amphibious drills in the southern province of Fujian, across the strait from Taiwan, but did not give an exact location.

This week, Japan has been tracking the Liaoning and its accompanying warships through the southern Japanese islands and into the Western Pacific.

China seems to be trying to improve its capacity to operate far from the Chinese coast, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

“The Japanese government intends to keep a close eye on relevant movement and do its utmost in carrying out monitoring and surveillance activities,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the ships’ activities were in line with international law and practice and Japan should “look at them objectively and rationally.”

China has kept up its stand-off with the Philippines in the South China Sea, where its foreign ministry on Friday urged the Philippines to immediately stop “infringement and provocation.”

The Philippine Navy’s spokesperson on South China Sea issues, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, told Reuters that China’s “illegal presence” in the maritime zones of Southeast Asian states “has been disturbing the peace in the region and is contrary to pronouncements of its ‘peaceful rise’.”

The spike in Chinese military activity has also come as Taiwan President Lai Ching-te marked the anniversary this month of a year in office.

China has staged three major rounds of war games since the inauguration of Lai, whom it calls a “separatist.”

On Wednesday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said the Liaoning was off the island’s southeast coast, adding that Taiwan would raise its combat preparedness in line with the threat level.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Joe Cash in Beijing, Karen Lema in Manila and Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
navy
south china sea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,041 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Blue tarps cover a capsized North Korean warship
Defense

North Korea’s Warship Launch Ends in Disaster as Kim Jong Un Watches

 A major accident occurred on Wednesday during the launch of a new North Korean warship while Kim Jong Un was attending the event, with the isolated state's leader calling it a "criminal act" that could not be tolerated, state media KCNA reported.

May 22, 2025
Total Views: 4492
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, discuss response efforts in Washington D.C., January 30, 2025.
Defense

Admiral Lunday Nominated to Lead Coast Guard Amid Push for ‘Revolutionary’ Reform

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced the nomination of Admiral Kevin Lunday to serve as the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. ADM Lunday, currently...

May 21, 2025
Total Views: 3268
A DoD-contracted driver transports humanitarian aid across the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza May 19, 2024. U.S. Army Photo
Defense

Pentagon Inspector General Reports Major Challenges in Gaza Pier Operation

The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (DoD OIG) has released a critical evaluation of the military’s Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operations, highlighting significant challenges during last year’s Operation...

May 8, 2025
Total Views: 1139