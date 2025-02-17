gCaptain-logo
Canadian frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334)

Canadian frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) U. S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate 1st Class David A. Levy (RELEASED)

China Condemns Canadian Warship In Taiwan Strait

Reuters
February 16, 2025
Reuters

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) – China’s military on Monday condemned the sailing of a Canadian warship in the Taiwan Strait, saying its air and naval forces had monitored and warned the ship, a mission that came just a few days after U.S. Navy ships made a similar mission.

The U.S. Navy, and occasionally ships from allied countries like Canada, Britain and France, transit the strait, which they consider an international waterway, around once a month. Taiwan also considers it an international waterway but China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, says the strategic waterway belongs to it.

Canada’s actions “deliberately stirred up trouble” and undermined peace and stability in the strait, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

“Theater forces maintain a high level of alert at all times and resolutely counter all threats and provocations,” it added.

The Canadian military declined immediate comment.

Both the Chinese and Taiwanese governments identified the ship as the Ottawa.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday that the ship had sailed in a northerly direction, adding that Taiwanese forces also kept watch.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed the sailing.

“Canada has once again taken concrete actions to defend the freedom, peace and openness of the Taiwan Strait and has demonstrated its firm position that the Taiwan Strait is international waters,” it said on Sunday.

Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese military activities near the island.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Monday morning in its daily update of China’s actions over the previous 24 hours it had detected 41 Chinese military aircraft and nine ships around the island, concentrated in the strait and off Taiwan’s southwest.

Last October, a U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed together through the strait, less than a week after China conducted a new round of war games around the island.

Taiwan’s democratically-elected government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing and additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; editing by Diane Craft)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

China
royal canadian navy
taiwan strait

