Canada Charters Finnish Icebreaker Nordica to Support Arctic Operations

Finnish state-owned icebreaking company Arctia has secured a contract to deploy one of its multipurpose icebreakers to Canada’s Arctic later this year, providing additional capacity for the Canadian Coast Guard as Ottawa continues to expand its presence in the North.

Under the agreement, Arctia will charter the MSV Nordica through Qikiqtaaluk Horizon Arctic Services (QHAS), an Inuit-owned joint venture, with Horizon Naval Engineering serving as the contractual counterparty. The vessel will support the Canadian Coast Guard with civilian operations including icebreaking, ice management, search and rescue, and environmental response. Arctia emphasized that it will not participate in any governmental, law enforcement, or defense-related missions.

The contract is initially for one year with extension options.

Arctia said the assignment will not affect its public service mission in Finland, where it is responsible for helping maintain winter navigation in the Baltic Sea. The deployment is scheduled for the autumn, allowing the vessel to return before Finland’s icebreaking season begins.

For Canada, the charter provides an immediate boost to heavy icebreaking capacity at a time when shipping activity, resource development, and geopolitical attention in the Arctic continue to increase.

“Through a charter with QHAS, an Inuit-owned company, the MSV Nordica will support our icebreaking, search and rescue, and environmental response operations in the Arctic,” the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement. “This additional capacity will support our new maritime security mandate.”

QHAS described the arrangement as the first partnership of its kind between an Inuit-led company and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when Inuit leadership, industry expertise, and Canadian capability come together,” said Harry Flaherty, President and CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation. “The Nordica brings world-class experience and additional capacity to the Arctic at an important time, as communities and industries across the North continue to grow.”

The vessel, supplied from Finland, will operate independently while coordinating with the Canadian Coast Guard to provide icebreaking and navigation support throughout Canadian Arctic waters. Additional details on its arrival are expected in the coming weeks.

The charter complements Canada’s broader effort to modernize and expand its Arctic fleet under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. Earlier this year, Halifax Shipyard launched the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship built for the Canadian Coast Guard, while the government continues work on new heavy polar icebreakers at Davie Shipbuilding and Seaspan Shipyards. Those projects are intended to strengthen Canada’s year-round Arctic capabilities and reinforce sovereignty in a region of growing strategic importance.

The charter also aligns with the broader Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral initiative launched by Canada, Finland, and the United States to expand Western icebreaker design, construction, and industrial cooperation amid growing strategic competition in the Arctic. The partnership aims to strengthen shipbuilding capacity, develop a skilled workforce, accelerate icebreaker production, and reinforce Arctic security and sovereignty.