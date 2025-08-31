Bulk Carrier Damaged In Black Sea Blast Near Odesa

Spot Rate Slump Threatens to Sink Carrier Profits
KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) – A civilian bulk carrier flying the flag of Belize has sustained minor damage after hitting an unknown explosive device near the Ukrainian seaport of Chornomorsk, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Chornomorsk is a large and strategically important seaport in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, one of three Ukrainian ports operating in a maritime transport corridor linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.
Sources reported that the crew of the NS PRIDE were unharmed and that the ship continued on its way. Local media reported that there was no cargo on board at the time of the explosion.
Earlier on Sunday, Odesa’s governor said that Chornomorsk had been subjected to a significant attack by Russian drones overnight, and part of the region was left without electricity due to strikes on energy facilities.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
