Boskalis Expands OPA-90 Salvage Services with Acquisition of Ardent Americas

The Donjon crane barges Farrell [left] and Columbia [right], work to clean residual fuel oil from tanks inside the M/V Golden Ray, St. Simons Sound, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo: St. Simons Unified Command

Dutch marine services firm Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has announced the acquisition of maritime emergency response specialist Ardent Americas, helping expand its OPA-90 services in the United States.

Ardent Americas is one of the leading operators under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA-90) for the provision of marine emergency response services in the United States.

Under the OPA-90 program, there is a statutory requirement from the United States Coast Guard that shipowners trading in U.S. waters must have an agreement in place with approved emergency response companies for the provision of salvage and marine firefighting services.

Ardent Americas OPA-90 program covers approximately 500 shipowners encompassing over 4,000 vessels.

Ardent Americas was established in 2015 following the merger of Svitzer Salvage and Titan Salvage. It operates from Houston and Fort Lauderdale and was a subsidiary of Ardent Global Marine Services, headquartered in IJmuiden, the Netherlands.

“Through this acquisition Boskalis further strengthens its existing position in the US maritime salvage market. Boskalis currently provides OPA90 services in the US with Donjon-Smit through its subsidiary SMIT Salvage and its joint venture partner Donjon Marine. With over 175 years of experience, SMIT Salvage is synonymous with total commitment to the challenging field of marine emergency response and wreck removal, especially when optimal care for the environment is a priority,” Boskalis said in a statement.