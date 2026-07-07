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The Boskalis subsea rock installation vessel Windpiper berthed alongside a quay, showing its large cargo capacity and distinctive elevated fall-pipe installation structure above the bow

Boskalis has officially christened Windpiper, the world's largest subsea rock installation vessel, following an 18-month conversion project. The 227-meter vessel will double the company's rock installation capacity for offshore energy projects. Photo courtesy Boskalis

Boskalis Christens World’s Largest Subsea Rock Installation Vessel ‘Windpiper’

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 410
July 7, 2026

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has officially christened the Windpiper, marking the completion of an 18-month conversion project that transformed the vessel into what the company says is the world’s largest subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel.

The christening ceremony took place last Friday, with Ms. Jones-Bos, a member of the Boskalis Supervisory Board, serving as the vessel’s sponsor. Boskalis followed the ceremony with an open-ship celebration that welcomed more than 3,000 employees and their family members aboard the new vessel.

Measuring 227 meters long and 40 meters wide, Windpiper will double Boskalis’ subsea rock installation capacity. The vessel can carry up to 45,500 metric tons of rock in two cargo holds, allowing it to undertake projects requiring long transits between loading facilities and offshore construction sites while reducing the number of voyages needed.

Originally announced in January 2025Windpiper was created through the conversion of an existing newbuild rather than being constructed from scratch, continuing Boskalis’ strategy of repurposing vessels for specialized offshore work.

The DP2-class vessel is equipped with seven thrusters, a moonpool for fall-pipe rock installation, and an inclined fall pipe designed to place protective rock around offshore infrastructure, including the foundations of offshore wind turbines. The vessel also features more than 100 single-occupancy cabins for crew and client representatives.

Boskalis said Windpiper is expected to support offshore wind and other subsea infrastructure projects, with its first assignments planned in Northwest Europe. The vessel’s large cargo capacity also makes it well suited for projects farther afield, including along the U.S. East Coast, the Baltic Sea, and the southern North Sea, where longer sailing distances make fewer loading trips both economically and environmentally advantageous.

The addition of Windpiper strengthens Boskalis’ position in the specialized subsea rock installation market, where the company previously operated three SRI vessels. With the new vessel entering service, Boskalis says it has become the largest player in the sector.

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