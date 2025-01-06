Boskalis Orders World’s Largest Rock Installation Vessel for Offshore Wind Projects

Royal Boskalis B.V. has announced plans for the Windpiper, set to become the world’s largest subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel with an impressive cargo capacity of 45,500 metric tons.

The groundbreaking vessel, set for delivery in Q1 2026, will strengthen Boskalis’ position as the industry leader in specialized subsea rock installation, doubling the company’s capacity when combined with their three existing vessels.

The vessel’s introduction comes at a crucial time when offshore wind development is accelerating globally. Its specifications are impressive: measuring 227 meters in length and 40 meters in breadth, with power exceeding 31,000 kW. It features both a moonpool and an inclined fall pipe system, essential for protecting offshore wind turbine foundations.

According to Boskalis, the Windpiper stands out for its sustainable approach to development. Instead of building a new vessel, Boskalis is converting an existing one—a strategy that shows environmental responsibility while enabling quicker market entry.

The vessel’s substantial capacity, split between two holds, makes it particularly efficient for long-distance projects along the North American East Coast, Baltic Sea, and Southern North Sea. This design choice significantly reduces the number of required round trips, leading to lower emissions and improved cost efficiency.

With over 100 single-occupancy cabins and DP2 certification, the Windpiper will be built for extended offshore operations in challenging conditions, capable of accommodating both crew and client representatives comfortably.

The vessel’s first operations will focus on projects in Northwest Europe, where it will play a crucial role in supporting the region’s expanding offshore wind sector.