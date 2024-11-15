gCaptain-logo
Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland. Credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

Biden Administration Injects Another $580 Million into U.S. Ports

Mike Schuler
November 15, 2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has unveiled a significant investment of nearly $580 million to bolster port infrastructure across the nation.

The funding, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to enhance the efficiency and capacity of America’s maritime transport system, covering 31 port improvement projects in 15 states and one U.S. territory.

“America’s ports are essential to our nation’s supply chains, and thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we have projects underway all across the country—from Long Beach to Milwaukee to Monroe—that are making it possible for our ports to move more goods each year and keep costs down for families,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. He added that these investments would “expand capacity, improve efficiency, and facilitate the quicker movement of goods at ports in more than a dozen states.”

The funding is channeled through MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), which received a substantial $2.25 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This program is designed to provide comprehensive support, including planning, capital funding, and project management assistance, to enhance port capacity and efficiency in both urban and rural areas.

“Approximately 2.3 billion short tons of goods move through U.S. waterways each year, and the benefits of developing port infrastructure extend far beyond the maritime sector,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.

The announced projects span a wide range of improvements, from the construction of new cargo terminals to the implementation of advanced power systems. For instance, the Don Young Port of Alaska will receive $50 million for a new general-purpose cargo terminal, crucial for delivering goods to remote Alaskan communities. In California, the Port of Oakland will use $49.5 million to modernize its Outer Harbor Terminal, allowing it to accommodate larger vessels and meet West Coast market demands.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), has consistently provided substantial funding for port improvement projects across the United States. In December 2021, over $241 million was awarded to fund 25 projects in 19 states and one territory. This was followed by a larger allocation in October 2022, with over $703 million distributed to 41 projects in 22 states and one territory. More recently, in November 2023, the program allocated over $653 million to support 41 port improvement projects nationwide.

These investments are part of a broader strategy by the Biden-Harris Administration to strengthen supply chains and combat inflation. The administration’s efforts have already shown results, with supply chains accounting for over 80% of the fall in inflation seen in 2023. The recent use of FLOW (Freight Logistics Optimization Works) to mitigate disruptions during the Port of Baltimore closure demonstrates the practical applications of these initiatives.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) allocates nearly $17 billion for ports and waterways, marking the largest dedicated investment in these areas in U.S. history.

biden administration
marad
Port Infrastructure Development Program

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Dragline excavators stand at the construction site of a new Chinese mega port, in Chancay, Peru August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo
Ports

Starting Latin America Trip, Xi Jinping Opens Huge Port in Peru Funded by China

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a week-long diplomatic blitz of South America on Thursday by inaugurating a massive deep-water port in Peru, a $1.3 billion investment by Beijing as it seeks to expand trade and influence on the continent.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 420
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

Port of Long Beach Shatters All-Time Cargo Record

The Port of Long Beach handled nearly 1 million twenty-foot containers in October, setting new record as the port’s busiest month in its 113-year history. Fueled by soaring demand for...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 897
FILE PHOTO: Docked cargo ships are loaded with shipping containers at Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2023.
Ports

ILA-USMX Negotiations: Will President Trump’s First Test Be On the Docks?

When the International Longshoremen’s Association and US Maritime Alliance agreed on a 62% pay raise in order to suspend the strike in early October, they left more difficult issues like automation for after the presidential election. 

November 13, 2024
Total Views: 2259
