FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds up a wind turbine size comparison chart while attending a meeting with governors, labor leaders, and private companies launching the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Biden Administration Advances Offshore Wind Leasing in Guam

Mike Schuler
January 3, 2025

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has launched a groundbreaking initiative for offshore wind development near Guam, marking a significant expansion of U.S. renewable energy efforts into the Pacific.

“Responsible offshore wind development off Guam’s coast offers a vital opportunity to expand clean energy, cut carbon emissions, and reduce energy costs for Guam residents,” BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said.

The announcement comes as Guam aims to achieve ambitious renewable energy targets of 50 percent by 2035 and complete transition to renewable sources by 2045. The Call area encompasses approximately 2.1 million acres, beginning three nautical miles offshore with water depths between 350 to 2,200 meters.

The Call for Information and Nominations will open on January 6, 2025, initiating a 90-day public comment period that concludes on April 7, 2025. During this time, wind energy companies can nominate potential leasing areas while stakeholders can provide input on site conditions and marine resources.

However, the sector faces new challenges as the incoming Trump administration has signaled opposition to offshore wind development, favoring LNG exports and expanded oil drilling. Despite these headwinds, BOEM continues to advance offshore wind initiatives, as demonstrated by recent approvals including the Maryland Offshore Wind project.

The initiative builds upon BOEM’s track record of successful offshore wind development, including six lease auctions since 2022 and the approval of eleven commercial-scale projects. The agency emphasizes stakeholder engagement, including coordination with Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and ocean users throughout the development process.

Tags:

biden administration
guam
trump administration
US Offshore Wind

