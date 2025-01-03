gCaptain-logo
Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea

Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

Greek Shipping Companies Fined $4.5 Million for Illegal Oil Discharges, Cover-Up

Mike Schuler
January 3, 2025

Two Greek shipping companies have been slapped with $4.5 million in fines and penalties after their vessel, the MT Kriti Ruby, was caught illegally dumping oily waste at sea and attempting to cover up the environmental crimes.

Avin International Ltd. and Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises pleaded guilty to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS) during port calls in Jacksonville, Florida, and Newark, New Jersey in 2022. The companies were ordered to pay a $3.375 million criminal fine plus $1.125 million in community service payments to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

In addition to the monetary penalties, both companies will serve five-year probation terms under strict environmental compliance monitoring.

Court documents revealed a sophisticated scheme where crew members repeatedly bypassed required pollution prevention equipment by discharging oily waste through the vessel’s sewage system. To evade detection by U.S. Coast Guard inspectors, the crew concealed pumps and hoses used in the illegal operations within a sealed void space known as a “cofferdam”.

The vessel’s former chief engineer, Konstantinos Atsalis, received time served and a $5,000 fine for his role in the pollution scheme and subsequent cover-up. Second engineer Sonny Bosito also received time served for falsifying records.

“Maritime pollution is extremely harmful to the environment, and so difficult to detect, especially when the polluters take elaborate steps to falsify records to conceal their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim emphasized the Justice Department’s stance: “Prioritizing profits over the environment by discharging oily waste into the sea and working to cover up that pollution is illegal. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting against maritime pollution.”

Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships
illegal dumping
